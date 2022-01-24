Bills vs Chiefs playoff game shifts focus once again to NFL's controversial overtime rule 

Last night's classic game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills was one of the most thrilling and entertaining games ever in the history of football.

From the six lead changes, to a combined point total of 78 points, to Gabriel Davis' four touchdown receptions, and to the teams rallying for 18 total points scored in the last 1:13, the Chiefs scored a 42-36 victory over Buffalo in the AFC Divisional playoff matchup.

The Chiefs rallied in the final 13 seconds to set-up a game-tying field goal to send the game into overtime. In the bonus quarter, the Chiefs won the coin toss and got the ball first.

The Bills never got to touch the ball and never had a chance to tie or win the game.

In overtime, the Chiefs used seven plays to march down to the Buffalo eight-yard line and were in perfect position to win the game. With a 1st-and-goal from the eight-yard line, Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for the game-winning touchdown.

The Bills and Josh Allen didn't get to step on the field, and that's how the game concluded.

Is it time for OT rules to be changed following the Bills' loss?

Following last night's barn-burner between the two rivals, fans and players addressed the overtime format all over social media, with many thinking that the overtime format should be changed.

The current rules in the playoffs are this: Whichever team wins the coin-toss receives the ball first. The game ends anytime a team scores a touchdown in overtime.

The first team to receive the ball can either end the game with a touchdown or kick a field-goal and give the other team a chance at tying the game with a field-goal. The other option is to punt if they are unable to score.

If the second team gets the ball after the first team punts it away without scoring, then any score from that team wins the game

If the second team gets the ball after the first team scores a field goal, then the second team has the chance to either tie it a field goal or win the game with a touchdown.

If both teams are scoreless after the first two drives then the winner of the game is the first team that scores after that point.

Last night, the Chiefs got the ball first and scored a touchdown in eight plays, ending the game. Many people thought after last night's game that these rules are unfair.

Josh Allen led his team with two go-ahead scores towards the end of the game to help put the Bills in overtime, only to not have a chance at winning in overtime because the Bills didn't get the ball first.

The Chiefs proposed a rule in 2019 that would allow both teams a possesion in overtime

Following their 2019 overtime playoff loss to the Patriots, the Chiefs proposed an overtime rule that would allow both teams to have possession in overtime that ultimately was not voted on.

The Chiefs were literally in the same situation as Buffalo last night back in that 2019 playoff loss to the Patriots. After last night's end, Buffalo might make a similar proposal, and maybe the league will tweak the overtime format going forward.

