Is Josh Allen vs Patrick Mahomes the rivalry to look for in years to come?

Whenever you see the Chiefs vs. Bills matchup, you know you're going to be in for a great game.

In the most recent years, it seems like the Chiefs-Bills has been the best rivalry, and every time they play it's an instant classic. Since Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes entered the league, the Chiefs and the Bills have faced off four times, including Sunday night's divisional matchup.

The game, which finished with a 42-36 win for the Chiefs, was by far the best of the four matchups and was one of the greatest games of all time.

The Bills and the Chiefs scored a combined 18 points in the final 1:13 of regulation time to force the game into overtime. In a thrilling turn of events, Allen threw the go-ahead touchdown pass with 13 seconds left in the game to put the Bills up by three, but Mahomes and the Chiefs only needed a few plays to set up a 49-yard field goal for Harrison Butker.

NFL Research @NFLResearch Tonight's Bills-Chiefs contest was the first playoff game in NFL history with 3 go-ahead touchdowns scored in the final 2 minutes of regulation Tonight's Bills-Chiefs contest was the first playoff game in NFL history with 3 go-ahead touchdowns scored in the final 2 minutes of regulation

Patrick Mahomes is 3-1 vs. the Bills, including 2-0 in the playoffs

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have the upper hand in head-to-head record against Josh Allen and the Bills. The Chiefs have beaten the Bills in three out of their last four matchups, and they are now 2-0 against the Bills in the playoffs with last night's victory. Earlier this season, the Chiefs suffered defeat to the Bills at Arrowhead Stadium, and on Sunday they got their revenge by defeating them.

In their four matchups against the Bills, Mahomes has put up impressive numbers. He has thrown for 1,200 yards (300 yards per game), 177 rushing yards (44.2 yards per game) and 10 passing touchdowns.

Josh Allen is 1-3 vs. the Chiefs despite putting up great numbers

Josh Allen seems to be on the unlucky end of the stick between the two quarterbacks in their rivalry thus far. Allen has beaten the Chiefs just once in their four total matchups. The lone victory came this season in Week 5 with a 38-20 scoreline.

In those four games, Allen has thrown for 1,053 passing yards (263.2 per game), 257 rushing yards (64.2 per game), 11 touchdowns and a rushing touchdown.

With potentially the best weekend ever of playoff football, the question after last night's classic between the Bills and the Chiefs is: is the Josh Allen-Patrick Mahomes rivalry the best in years to come? After last night's action, there is no other acceptable answer than yes.

shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe This was the GR8EST Divisional Weekend in NFL history. 4, that’s right 4 walkoff gm ending plays. Prob won’t ever happen again. NFL won this weekend This was the GR8EST Divisional Weekend in NFL history. 4, that’s right 4 walkoff gm ending plays. Prob won’t ever happen again. NFL won this weekend 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

