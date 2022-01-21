Bills QB Josh Allen shares honest admission on rivalry with Patrick Mahomes ahead of playoffs

Recently, Josh Allen shared details about his rivalry with Patrick Mahomes. Despite the recent rivalry that has developed between the two clubs on the field, you won't find any animosity between the two quarterbacks off of it.

Allen spoke highly of Mahomes in a recent interview, saying this about the Chiefs quarterback via Heavy:

“He’s an awesome dude and has his foundation set up that helps a lot of people. That’s something I admire. He’s a really good dude off the field.”

Mahomes, also, had some kind words to say about the Bills quarterback.

“He’s a tremendous player. I actually know him a little bit off the field as well — great dude.”

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes have been in this position before. Last year, the pair faced each other in the AFC Championship game with Mahomes and the Chiefs coming out on top of Josh Allen and the Bills, 38-24.

The two quarterbacks will face each other again this weekend in another playoff matchup as the Buffalo Bills face the Kansas City Chiefs for a chance to go to the AFC Championship game next week.

Josh Allen and the Bills stumbled midway through the season but have seemed to have gotten back on track recently, winning the AFC East.

A lot of players in the league have great relationships with other players off the field like Mahomes and Allen, but that's not always the case.

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes may be the exception to the rule

NFL Hall of Fame Enshrinement

While Allen and Mahomes have a good relationship on and off the field, one famous quarterback duo didn't, and that's Joe Montana and Steve Young.

Montana and Young both played for the San Fransicio 49ers in the 80's and early 90's until Young replaced Montana at quarterback.

When head coach Bill Walsh traded for Young, Montana was not happy about it because he knew Walsh would eventually want to play Young. Montana basically gave Young the cold shoulder throughout their time together, and Montana was traded to Kansas City later in his career.

When asked about their relationship by the San Jose Mercury News, Montana basically said it wasn't a personal thing against Young. Instead, he said it was about the competitive nature of the game.

“You ever had anybody try to take your job? It’s a team game, but it all starts with individual efforts. So my job with Steve was basically to make sure he stayed behind me. The game is not the same when you stand on the sideline with your uniform on."

Also Read Article Continues below

It took Young winning the Super Bowl before 49er fans finally accepted him, and to this day, the pair don't appear to have a friendship off the field.

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by Windy Goodloe