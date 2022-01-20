Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs' Super Bowl run could be their worst nightmare

Kansas City Chiefs fans are likely feeling pretty good right now. Just a couple of days after defeating the Steelers in an epic second-half blowout, the Chiefs look like, well, the Chiefs.

However, if one looks away from Kansas City's sunny oasis, they will see a treacherous climb up a stormy mountain fraught with danger.

Here's why Kansas City has their work cut out for them if they want to make the Super Bowl for a rare third-straight time.

This week: Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills in AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs

The first step in the climb up Mt. Lombardi will be against the Buffalo Bills. Of course, the Bills beat Kansas City early in the season in a 38-20 game that wasn't close.

If Kansas City is truly reborn, they should be able to vanquish a team celebrating withstanding Bill Belichick's attempted reincarnation.

But if Kansas City struggles against the Bills, their season could be over by halftime. The Bills dominated Kansas City in their last matchup and a major deficit could spell psychological doom for the Chiefs in the second half.

If the Bills beat Kansas City again, it undoes all of the growth Kansas City has been alleged to have undergone this season. It will be as if it didn't happen at all.

If Kansas City beats the Bills again, the climb is not over and it gets worse. Here's why.

Next Week (with win vs. Bills): Titans or Bengals in the AFC Championship game

If the Chiefs defeat the Bills, Patrick Mahomes will face either the Tennessee Titans or Cincinnati Bengals the following week in the AFC Championship game. Both teams have defeated Kansas City at one point this season.

Mahomes may be hoping to face the Bengals, who beat them by only three points. One could guess that if they face the Bengals, the difference in playoff experience (and a home field advantage) could give Kansas City the edge in a rematch.

However, the Titans loom large as the biggest issue. Earlier this season, Tennessee defeated Kansas City 27-3 in what many called their worst loss of the year.

Unlike the Bengals, the Titans have plenty of playoff experience and could be the same team in single-elimination as in the regular season.

To make the Super Bowl, Kansas City would need to defeat two of the three remaining teams. All three remaining teams have beaten them already this season.

Kansas City will need to beat the on-paper odds twice to make the big game. While it is hard to preemptively count out the two-time reigning AFC champions, it doesn't look promising.

