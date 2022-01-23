Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs prediction, odds and picks - January 23, 2022 | Divisional Round

The NFL's divisional round of the playoffs will come to a mouth-watering close with the Buffalo Bills traveling to the Kansas City Chiefs. Both teams know that winning this game means they will host the AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

After meeting in the AFC Championship game last season, Kansas City ran out 38-24 winners whereas the Bills got their revenge in Week 5 of the regular season with a 38-20 victory. But the Bills want post-season revenge, and head coach Sean McDermott certainly hasn't forgotten last year.

In one of the most anticipated matchups of the NFL season so far, will the No. 3 ranked offense of Kansas topple the best defense in the league? Or will Josh Allen lead the Bills past Patrick Mahomes & co?

Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs match details

Date: January 23, 2022

Venue: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs betting odds

Spreads

Buffalo Bills: +1 (-110)

Kansas City Chiefs: -1 (-110)

Moneyline:

Buffalo Bills: +100

Kansas City Chiefs: -120

Totals

Buffalo Bills: O54 (-110)

Kansas City Chiefs: U54 (-110)

Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs betting picks

When picking the over/under for this matchup, remember that the Bills have the best defense in the entire league — even without star corner Tre'Davious White, who tore his ACL on Thanksgiving. They ranked first against the pass and allowed the fewest points and total yards per game.

Since Week 9, Kansas City have allowed just 16.5 points per game and are a much-improved unit since the Week 5 matchup between these two teams.

For all the firepower on offense for both sides, expect a competitive game, still with plenty of points. But both defenses should be able to keep the score below the overall total.

This should be a close game and this is backed up by the spread, with Kansas City getting the edge due to home-field advantage. It's a coin flip, but it would be difficult to pick against Mahomes at Arrowhead.

Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs key injuries

Buffalo Bills key injuries

Buffalo enter this game with no real injury concerns, other than the long-term injury to White. Defensive end Mario Addison injured his shoulder in the wild-card round but healed in time to practice this week.

Kansas City Chiefs key injuries

For Kansas City, two players are questionable for the game. Cornerback Rashad Fenton is nursing a back injury and running back Darrel Williams has a toe issue.

Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs head to head

The two franchises have faced each other 51 times, including four post-season games. The Bills lead the series 27-23-1. The last 10 games between the two have been fairly even, with Kansas City leading 6-4.

The previous meeting saw Buffalo defeat Kansas 38-20 in Week 5 of the regular season.

Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs prediction

This is an extremely difficult matchup to call, with both sides offering various positives. This will be a close encounter, with both offenses scoring three touchdowns each. It will be decided by a mistake: a fumble, or an interception or a blocked punt on special teams. It's that close. And even though Mahomes is at home, the Bills will advance to the AFC Championship Round.

Prediction: Buffolo win a close encounter 28-24.

