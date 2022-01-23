What is Patrick Mahomes' record against Bills?

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have a date with the Buffalo Bills in Sunday's AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs. The road hasn't been easy for the Chiefs as they began the season with a record of 3-4.

They then rallied off eight consecutive victories before finally falling to the Cincinnati Bengals 34-31 in Week 17.

Sunday's matchup brings us to the next chapter in the budding rivalry between Patrick Mahomes and Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

With the game set to begin in just a few hours, let's take a look at Patrick Mahomes' record against the Buffalo Bills.

Patrick Mahomes has an overall record of 2-1 against the Buffalo Bills

Patrick Mahomes' career against the Bills is very recent as he has earned a 2-1 record against them.

Last year, in a turbulent NFL season with many games either canceled or postponed due to the rise of COVID-19, the Chiefs faced the Bills on a Monday and defeated them 26-17.

In that game, Mahomes was 21 of 26 for 225 yards passing and two touchdowns.

His second matchup against the Bills came that same season, but with a much larger stake: the AFC Championship game.

Unlike their first game, this match was played in Kansas City, and the Chiefs won again by a score of 38-24. Josh Allen finished the game 28 of 48 for 287 yards passing, two touchdowns and one interception.

The Chiefs' signal-caller was spectacular, going 29 of 38 for 325 yards and three touchdowns. The win propelled Kansas City to the Super Bowl, where they would go on to lose 31-9 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Stathead @Stathead

hubs.li/Q012BLD70 The Chiefs lost the Bills 38-20 at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 5. That was the worst home loss for the Chiefs in any game since Nov. 18, 2012 The Chiefs lost the Bills 38-20 at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 5. That was the worst home loss for the Chiefs in any game since Nov. 18, 2012hubs.li/Q012BLD70 https://t.co/fVGhtA3e9C

Patrick's third game facing the Bills came this season back in Week 5 with Buffalo winning 38-20. The score was not as close as the 18-point win would indicate, and Josh Allen controlled much of the game with key runs for first downs.

Perhaps the Bills were anxious to get a rematch of the previous year's AFC title game as the team appeared motivated and played with a chip on their shoulders.

Allen finished the game going 15-26 for 315 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown.

The Chiefs' former NFL MVP was 33-54 for 272 passing yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Tonight's game will be a bit different as the matchup earlier this year was without Chiefs All-Pro defensive lineman Chris Jones. Jones will most certainly make it difficult for Allen to run up the middle as he has a pension for collapsing the pocket.

