Is Patrick Mahomes in the conversation for 2021 NFL MVP?

Patrick Mahomes may be on a team that happens to be the number one seed in the AFC at the moment, but his play in 2021 has clearly been inferior compared to last season. However, no quarterback in the NFL has had a perfect track record.

Has he done enough to win the MVP ugly? Here's a look at his competition and how he stacks up.

Patrick Mahomes MVP watch: Has Mahomes done enough?

Put simply, at 10-4 and as the sole leader of the AFC, Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs have put him into the MVP conversation. It isn't like the Chiefs have gotten to where they are despite Patrick Mahomes.

He hasn't actively thrown the team out of games in 2021 and he hasn't been the weakest link on the team.

That said, he's done plenty to set his ceiling below his typical MVP status. To be an MVP, one has to elevate their team to be something greater than it otherwise would be.

With Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, Andy Reid's dominant scheming and a defense playing at one of the highest levels in the AFC, Mahomes has had plenty of help.

As a result, it doesn't make sense to shove the trophy his way. However, he may have a unique opportunity to prove his worth.

The Chiefs are currently at the center of the most recent COVID-19 outbreak, potentially sidelining Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and a number of other players.

If Mahomes can lead the team to victory with fewer weapons, he would have a better case for MVP.

He also needs to boost his statistics. Currently, Mahomes is ranked fifth in passing yards, sixth in passing touchdowns, and has more interceptions than every other quarterback in the NFL, save for Ryan Tannehill, Trevor Lawrence and Joe Burrow.

If Patrick Mahomes can play at a higher level and lead his team to wins in the final three-game stretch potentially without Hill and Kelce, he would have a stronger case against Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, two of the current MVP front-runners.

