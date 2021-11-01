Is Patrick Mahomes playing tonight vs. Giants in Week 8?

Patrick Mahomes has had the best and worst of days this season. The Chiefs' success over the last three years has run through him.

When he was knocked out of the Chiefs' loss to the Titans last week, the Chiefs' hopes went with him. One week later, will the Chiefs' quarterback return to greatness against the New York Giants?

Will Patrick Mahomes be playing on Monday Night Football?

Patrick Mahomes is not listed on the injury report, according to CBS Sports. Thus, the quarterback extraordinaire is expected to take the field on Monday Night Football.

Barring a catastrophe, Mahomes is expected to play all four quarters. That is, unless the Chiefs completely dismantle the New York Giants and the Chiefs decide to pull Mahomes early.

In the last seven games, Mahomes has only had three games in which he has posted a 3:1 touchdown ratio. In every other game, Mahomes' numbers have been average.

In his last four games, Mahomes has only had one game with a passer rating over 100.

That said, he will need to come out firing against the New York Giants. The Denver Broncos, who currently stand at 4-4 in the AFC West, comfortably beat the Giants in Week One.

If the Chiefs are to have any hopes of making the playoffs in 2021, they will need to do the same. At 3-4, the team is in a precarious spot.

With a loss this week, the Chiefs would be 3-5. They would essentially need to win out to have a final shot at the division or possibly the playoffs.

Even for the Chiefs, this is a tall task, especially as they approach midway through the season. That said, even at the height of their powers, the Chiefs have been a comeback team in the playoffs over the last couple of seasons.

This may be considered the ultimate comeback for the team in red if they can pull this off. With their backs against the wall, a season-long comeback needs to begin tonight.

Luckily, the Chiefs will have their signal caller. With Kelce and receiver Tyreek Hill available to play tonight, Kansas City will look to avoid an upset and bring their record to .500.

