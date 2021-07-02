How many Super Bowls would Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady have on each other's teams?

Tom Brady versus Patrick Mahomes is the modern battle of the giants in the NFL. Both players are the best in the business in two very different ways.

Brady has essentially been in every Super Bowl over the last 20 years while Mahomes seems poised to be in every Super Bowl for the next 20 years.

Their talents are truly extraordinary and they rarely disappoint. But how would they fare in each other's teams?

What if Tom Brady was with the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes was running the show in Tampa Bay? Who would win more Super Bowls? Would there be a dropoff?

Tom Brady vs Patrick Mahomes: Freaky Friday edition

Tom Brady on the Kansas City Chiefs

If Tom Brady were a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, he would wake up to a similarly strong offensive roster. However, the defense would be a step back.

Former Texas QB Sam Ehlinger working out with Patrick Mahomes 👀



(via IG/stroupebob) pic.twitter.com/B8g2pbPHA8 — PFF College (@PFF_College) June 23, 2021

Nevertheless, Tom Brady has won Super Bowls with much less.

He would have plenty of weapons to choose from, for starters. The question, however, is whether Tom Brady would be as good with the Kansas City Chiefs as he is with the Buccaneers. Put simply, he might be even better.

Andy Reid has a tendency to elevate his quarterbacks. He elevated Alex Smith, who had a sub-par stint with the San Francisco 49ers. In his final season in San Francisco, Smith threw for 13 touchdowns and five interceptions. In his first season with the Kansas City Chiefs, Smith threw for 23 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Without Andy Reid, would Patrick Mahomes have burst onto the scene with the same pop?

Lastly, Tom Brady has shown that he can win Super Bowls with other teams. He would transition seamlessly from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the Kansas City Chiefs.

All things considered, Tom Brady would likely win as many Super Bowls with the Chiefs as he has in his career with the Buccaneers and Patriots.

Patrick Mahomes with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In swapping the Kansas City Chiefs for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Patrick Mahomes would be going from one offensive powerhouse to another. The bigger downgrades would be at head coach and tight end.

Bruce Arians is a good head coach but Andy Reid is an elite-tier HC. Reid is 221-130-1 in his career while Arians is 67-44-1. Reid has a lot more experience and simply wins more.

Without Reid, Patrick Mahomes would also lose half a step in his play. Of course, he would still be a great quarterback but his ceiling would be slightly lower. And while Tom Brady would be enjoying the company of Travis Kelce, Mahomes would have to make do with OJ Howard. This could hurt his offensive production.

Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes simply has more going against him if he were to wake up as the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mahomes would still win Super Bowls with this team, but his haul would be closer to two or three. Mahomes seems destined for more, though, doesn't he?

Edited by Colin D'Cunha