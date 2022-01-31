Odell Beckham Jr. raked in some major bonus money thanks to Rams Super Bowl run

Odell Beckham Jr. made one of the best decisions of his life, joining the Los Angeles Rams after he was released by the Browns mid-way through the season.

The Los Angeles Rams are headed to the Super Bowl following their 20-17 victory over division rivals the San Francisco 49ers, and Odell Beckham Jr. made a lot of bonus money along the way.

With the AFC championship victory over the 49ers, Beckham Jr. netted a $750,000 bonus. A week ago, Beckham Jr. netted another $750,000 bonus with a divisional round victory over the Buccaneers. That's $1.5 million extra in bonus money within the last two weeks for advancing. If we go back another week before that, Beckham Jr. earned a $500,000 bonus with a wild card victory over the Cardinals.

Darren Rovell @darrenrovell Odell Beckham got a $750,000 salary to join the Rams.



$42,500 for wild card game

$42,500 for divisional championship game

$65,000 for conference championship game



$500,000 Wild card win bonus



$750,000 Divisional championship win bonus



$750,000 Conference championship bonus Odell Beckham got a $750,000 salary to join the Rams.$42,500 for wild card game$42,500 for divisional championship game$65,000 for conference championship game$500,000 Wild card win bonus$750,000 Divisional championship win bonus$750,000 Conference championship bonus

Beckham Jr. has earned a total of $2,000,000 in bonus money for his three playoff victories with the Rams. For making each round of the playoffs, he reeled in an extra $150,000 that doesn't include winning bonuses. Beckham Jr. has a chance of making an additional $1,000,000 with a Super Bowl victory. The superstar wide-receiver has been paid on his way to the Super Bowl.

Beckham signed his contract in bitcoin money

NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams

Beckham's deal with the Rams was ultimately a one-year, $1.25 million deal with a $750,00 base salary and up to $3 million in incentives, all of which revolve around team playoff success.

Beckham Jr. agreed to get paid his $750,000 base salary in bitcoin money. At the time, many applauded him for this, thinking it would be a smart business move. Fast forward a little over two months, and it's proved costly thus far.

On November 12th when Beckham Jr. signed his contract and converted his money into Bitcoin when it was worth $64,293. Just a week ago, it fell to $35,400. His deal would then be worth $412,953, nearly $350,000 less. On top of that, federal and CA state tax will be 50.3 %.

Darren Rovell @darrenrovell The amount of people applauding players changing their salary into Bitcoin as if they were heroes has been comical.



Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr., at least in the moment, provides a cautionary tale. The amount of people applauding players changing their salary into Bitcoin as if they were heroes has been comical. Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr., at least in the moment, provides a cautionary tale. https://t.co/uW0QDdJrYy

Also Read Article Continues below

Now we're not entirely sure if his bonus money from the playoffs will be paid in bitcoin or not, but either way, it helps that he's made over $2 million so far in the playoffs. all in bonuses. Who knows, maybe in a month or two, bitcoin's value will go back up and maybe his contract money will be worth more than the $750,000.

Edited by David Nyland