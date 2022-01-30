"Don't come to Cleveland" - OBJ warned Von Miller about joining Browns before Rams move

Last offseason, Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. dreamed of teaming up one day to become teammates.The inevitable happened, as the two were both acquired by the Rams earlier this season via trade.

Before fate put the two together in Los Angeles, the two had discussed teaming up. When Miller brought up the possibility of joining Beckham in Cleveland with the Browns, Beckham had a short but powerful message for Miller.

"Don't come to Cleveland," said Beckham.

The two have been close friends for quite some time and trained together in the offseason. The two had been repairing knee injuries last season and began training in Colorado Springs when the conversation happened, foreshadowing Beckham Jr.’s true feelings about the franchise that would inevitably become very public months later.

Beckham played for the Browns for two seasons as they acquired him via a trade from the Giants. Beckham became displeased with his time in Cleveland, and it even went public early this season. Beckham Jr.’s father posted comments in an 11-minute video on social media about his son not being thrown the ball by Browns quarterbacks, primarily Baker Mayfield. Following this debacle, it was only a matter of time until Beckham was out of Cleveland.

Eventually, coach Kevin Stefanski reportedly said in a team meeting that the wide receiver was “essentially not on the team right now," and Beckham Jr. was released days later going on waivers.

How Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. ended up as Rams

Tennessee Titans v Los Angeles Rams

As Miller and Beckham Jr. discussed teaming up last season, the inevitable happened. Days before Beckham Jr.'s release from the Browns, Los Angeles traded the Broncos a second- and third-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft for the veteran edge rusher. As Beckham Jr. was released in the following days, Miller urged the team to sign him.

The 33rd Team @The33rdTeamFB



Now with the Rams:



How the Von Miller Trade Has Impacted LA’s NFC Championship Run



the33rdteam.com/how-the-von-mi… The Broncos traded Von Miller to the Rams in exchange for second- and third-round picks in the 2022 NFL DraftNow with the Rams:How the Von Miller Trade Has Impacted LA’s NFC Championship Run The Broncos traded Von Miller to the Rams in exchange for second- and third-round picks in the 2022 NFL DraftNow with the Rams:How the Von Miller Trade Has Impacted LA’s NFC Championship Run ‼️the33rdteam.com/how-the-von-mi…

Los Angeles was aggressive and signed OBJ to a one-year deal worth up to $4.5 million.

NFLTradeRumors.co @nfltrade_rumors Rams Sign Odell Beckham Jr To One-Year Deal Worth Up To $4.5M bit.ly/30l1gHe Rams Sign Odell Beckham Jr To One-Year Deal Worth Up To $4.5M bit.ly/30l1gHe https://t.co/YzLmUsJXYL

The two friends have a chance to go to the Super Bowl

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Rams

Also Read Article Continues below

Ahead of Sunday's home NFC Championship game against the 49ers, the two friends have the chance at playing in the biggest game together, the Super Bowl. Just a year ago, the two were rehabbing, discussing possibly joining up one day to become teammates. Fast forward to 2022 and the two have a chance at becoming Super Bowl champs together.

Edited by Windy Goodloe