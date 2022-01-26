Can a trade for Aaron Rodgers turn around the Browns' fortunes?

Aaron Rodgers has been a hot topic regarding trade rumors ever since last off-season.

Rodgers made it known to the Packers franchise that he didn't want to be a part of a team that was in rebuild mode, if he remained in Green Bay.

The Packers quarterback said, after the 49ers game, that he doesn't want to be part of a rebuild.

“There's obviously a lot of decisions to be made,” the quarterback said. “There's a lot of players whose futures are up in the air, so definitely it'll be interesting to see which way some of those decisions go."

Rodgers was displeased when Packers drafted quarterback Jordan Love in the 1st round of the 2020 NFL draft. Rodgers was also not satisfied that the Packers didn't use a first-round pick in last year's draft to draft a receiver; instead they drafted Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes.

After their early playoff exit following their loss to the Browns in the divisional round, Rodgers' chances of leaving Green Bay seem to have increased for this upcoming off-season.

With Aaron Rodgers most likely heading out of Green Bay this off-season, one destination that sticks out is the Cleveland Browns.

The Cleveland Browns have had problems at the quarterback position forever. Aside from Baker Mayfield, their only decent quarterbacks since 2000 have been Derek Anderson (2005-2009) and Kelly Holcomb (2001-2004). Anderson is the only Browns quarterback in the 2000s era to make a Pro Bowl. Mayfield hasn't even made the Pro Bowl yet. Holcomb was the last Browns' quarterback (before Mayfield) to lead the Browns to the post-season. The Browns have had a total of 34 different starting quarterbacks since 2000, by far the most in the NFL.

Should the Browns take a chance on trading for Rodgers?

Even at age 38, Rodgers would be an upgrade from Mayfield for sure, but the Browns wouldn't have the pieces around him to lead them to the promised land. Midway through the season, the Browns traded away one of their best playmakers in Odell Beckham Jr., and Jarvis Landry hasn't been as good as he has been in recent years. The Browns also weren't even a playoff team last season, so, overall, it doesn't seem likely that they will be able to compete with the Bills and the Chiefs in the AFC, even with the 38 year-old renowned quarterback.

Mathew Federico @MatFedericoBOTB #AaronRodgers #BAKERMAYFIELD Aaron Rodgers isn’t coming to Cleveland next season. Why would Aaron Rodgers wanna come to the franchise that has the most rebuilds since 1999 after telling Green Bay he doesn’t want to be part of a re build #Browns Aaron Rodgers isn’t coming to Cleveland next season. Why would Aaron Rodgers wanna come to the franchise that has the most rebuilds since 1999 after telling Green Bay he doesn’t want to be part of a re build #Browns #AaronRodgers #BAKERMAYFIELD

Regarding the trade rumors, it's unlikely that the Browns will take a shot at landing the 38-year-old veteran quarterback. Mayfield has been their best quarterback in recent years and was the first Browns quarterback to lead them to the playoffs in 20 years, while picking up a playoff victory over the Steelers a season ago.

Mayfield has struggled this season, going 6-8 and having the worst statistical season of his NFL career. With that being said, Browns head coach and GM Andrew Berry addressed the media following the season, stating that they are committed to Mayfield.

Kevin Grandheer @NFLGrandheer #Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski says the media put on a "full throated effort" to slander Baker Mayfield's name this season. Says the injury "absolutely" effected his play. The organization is fully committed to Mayfield. #Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski says the media put on a "full throated effort" to slander Baker Mayfield's name this season. Says the injury "absolutely" effected his play. The organization is fully committed to Mayfield.

Mayfield had career-lows in passing yards (3,010) and touchdowns (17) and ended with a passer-rating of 83.1. Part of the lack of success and lousy play was Mayfield was playing on a bum shoulder for most of the year. Prior to their Week 17 matchup against the Steelers, Mayfield was placed on Injured Reserve, ending his season, and the Browns announced he would be getting surgery on his shoulder.

