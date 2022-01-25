"Toxic" - Baker Mayfield unhappy with current situation with Cleveland Browns

Baker Mayfield, quarterback for the Cleveland Browns, seems a bit upset. Mayfield's Browns made the playoffs last year, but didn't make it this season.

Throughout this past season, the former Heisman Trophy winner had to deal with injuries and off-the-field issues, which led to the Browns not making it to the playoffs this season.

Most of those issues were blamed on Baker Mayfield as well as being the scapegoat for Odell Beckham Jr.'s departure to the L.A. Rams.

Mayfield made a few interesting comments during Sunday's playoff game that caught the eye of a few fans.

"Congrats to all teams moving on… some extremely competitive football was played this weekend. Was entertaining to watch. Would absolutely much rather be playing, but was fun to watch."

Mayfield continued, stating:

"Nevertheless… social media is toxic. Always kept my circle tight. Time to get back to that. Family and loved ones only."

Interesting comments considering the fact that Mayfield hasn't said much on social media or anywhere else for that matter in months. He's been fairly tight lipped about his situation with the Browns...until now.

Why is Baker Mayfield choosing now to speak?

Baker Mayfield has a right to his opinion. The question is whether or not fans and his teammates feel that he can be an upgrade at the position next year once he is fully recovered from his shoulder injury that plagued him throughout the year.

Expectations were high coming into this year that the Browns would contend along with the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills for the AFC title and a berth in the Super Bowl.

Now, there are even questions about whether Mayfield will remain the Browns quarterback for the next few years.

Mayfield must be upset that he is being dragged on social media for his play this season and has decided to speak out.

It also has to hurt to see your former teammate (Beckham) make it to the playoffs while the rest of the world blames you for him not being there any more.

Christopher Carter @CarterCritiques Also Odell Beckham Jr. absolutely showing who was the problem in Cleveland. Oh and if you weren’t sure, it was always Baker Mayfield. Also Odell Beckham Jr. absolutely showing who was the problem in Cleveland. Oh and if you weren’t sure, it was always Baker Mayfield.

Speaking out now, especially about being taken to task by fans on social media, is not a good look for a guy who may be on the verge of being dismissed from his team if they don't meet expectations next year.

Edited by LeRon Haire