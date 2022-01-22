Odell Beckham Jr. opens up about his relationship with "big brother" Tom Brady

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will face off against quarterback Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional Round. Although OBJ and TB12 will be opponents on the field, they have a relationship off of it.

In an interview with NBC Sports NFL analyst Chris Simms, Beckham Jr. spoke of how the Tampa Bay quarterback is a mentor and a big brother to him:

"He's somebody who's given me great insight. You know, whenever we wanted to chat, he's been there as a mentor, as a big brother... I've literally felt like whether I know it or not, like I as much as he was the guy that I watched all the time and no, I didn't use to like him because he was always winning.”

The three-time Pro Bowl receiver also talked about how Brady beat his Rams and how he's looking forward to facing him:

"He beat my team... the Rams was the team that I loved and he beat the Rams and it just was like, there's all that backstory behind it, but just to be able to sit there and... we're watching... a one of a kind just to be able to watch them... go to work... I mean I look forward to it."

Chris Simms @CSimmsQB Had a great convo with @obj yesterday. He kept bringing up over and over what a special environment the @RamsNFL and McVay have created. Here he is talking about why he chose Rams over Packers Had a great convo with @obj yesterday. He kept bringing up over and over what a special environment the @RamsNFL and McVay have created. Here he is talking about why he chose Rams over Packers https://t.co/ok4l3l0rNg

In the last meeting between the Rams and the Buccaneers in Week 3 of the regular-season, OBJ was not yet a member of the Rams. Los Angeles defeated Tampa Bay by a score of 34-24 at SoFi Stadium.

This time around, the game will be played at Raymond James Stadium and OBJ could play a pivotal role.

Is Odell Beckham Jr. an x-factor against the Buccaneers?

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham Jr. has played three times against Tampa Bay in his career, all as a member of the New York Giants. He has 20 receptions, 269 receiving yards and a touchdown against the Bucs.

For the Rams in his seven games, the former NFL first round pick has 27 receptions, 305 yards receiving and five touchdowns.

In his first playoff game with Los Angeles, he had a four-yard touchdown catch in a 34-11 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round.

Can OBJ play well in front of his mentor and help the Rams get to the NFC Championship game? Will TB12 defeat his "little brother" on his way to another Super appearance? We shall see.

Kyle barboza @kyle_barboza At least I have Tom Brady and OBJ to watch still At least I have Tom Brady and OBJ to watch still 😌😂

