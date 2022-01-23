NFL Trade Rumors: Blockbuster deal involving Deshaun Watson to Browns could be in the cards

Quarterback Deshaun Watson will likely be on the move this offseason and one rumor links him to the Cleveland Browns, ending the Baker Mayfield era.

Deshaun Watson missed the entire 2021 season after sitting out while he has more than a dozen civil lawsuits against him. The investigation is still active, which still makes Watson a huge risk to acquire to your team. We likely won't see any deals completed for him early in the offseason, but he could be moved closer to the season if teams get word on his legal future. The Browns make sense to make a play for a new quarterback in 2022 as well.

Deshaun Watson could move with trade of Baker Mayfield and two 1st round picks

The Browns seem to be open and willing to bring a new quarterback into the situation to either push Mayfield or replace him. Cleveland went 11-5 in 2020 with Baker and even won their first playoff game since 1994 in dominant fashion against the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, they followed it up with their 13th losing record in 14 years in 2021. Mayfield was not the same quarterback in any sense, which could be blamed partly on playing through various injuries. But he doesn't look like the quarterback of the future for Cleveland and may never get there.

If the Browns are serious about Deshaun Watson, the trade package would have to be very enticing. A 2022 first-round pick and 2023 first-round pick with Baker Mayfield attached should do the trick and would also allow the Houston Texans to get a decent starter in return.

Through each quarterback's first four seasons in the NFL, Deshaun Watson is superior than Mayfield in completion rate, yards per game, touchdowns, and interceptions, as well as being a far better and more efficient runner. Watson has missed any entire NFL season but it wasn't due to injury and he should return to the field just as good as he was in 2020.

Cleveland has pieces all over their roster to be a contender in the AFC North, especially with the Steelers losing Ben Roethlisberger and the Baltimore Ravens falling off a cliff late in the season. Acquiring Watson via a trade and drafting a young starting receiver will go a long way for the Browns moving forward. The Texans will have to wait and see how Baker Mayfield is after his shoulder surgery, but would have a quarterback they could build a worthy roster around for several years. It's a win-win situation for both teams, barring Deshaun Watson is available to play.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar