"May even be behind Tyler Huntley" - NFL analyst reckons Baker Mayfield is the worst QB in the AFC North

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has had his fair share of critics this season. From being blamed for not being able to make things work with Odell Beckham Jr. in Cleveland. To tossing four picks in this year's Christmas Game against the Green Bay Packers this year. Mayfield has definitely been blasted from just about every NFL corner.

Now in the offseason after missing out on the playoffs with an 8-9 record, Baker is still in the cross-hairs of many NFL teams. ESPN Insider and former New York Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum appeared on the Ari Meirov NFL Show and was asked about the Browns quarterback.

Tannenbaum did not pull any punches when giving his verdict on Cleveland's quarterback and suggested that he may be the worst quarterback in the division.

"He's clearly the third best quarterback in that division, and his height and speed deficiencies continue to show up,” Tannenbaum said. “So, he's behind Joe burrow. He's behind Lamar Jackson. He may even be behind Tyler Huntley. For them I'd try to get Jameis Winston, Jimmy Garoppolo and maybe draft one but Baker Mayfield is not good enough for them."

What is next for Mayfield?

Even after Browns general manager Andrew Berry said that he "fully expects" Baker to be Cleveland's starting quarterback next season, it is hard to believe that the organization won't at least explore their options.

Mayfield played through the pain barrier for the second half of the season with a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder and he was clearly hampered by it. As a result, he missed numerous throws during games that many NFL quarterbacks are expected to make.

He finished the season ranked 27th in the league for QBR (35.3 on a scale of 1 to 100) and completed just 60.5 percent of his passes as the Browns missed the playoffs after they were expected to make a deep postseason push.

Being a former number one pick comes with a large amount of scrutiny and Baker has had his fair share. But it is a results business and he has not been getting them, finishing 6-8 when starting and tossing 17 touchdowns to 13 interceptions.

While Berry stated that Baker will be the starter next season, Tannenbaum's comments are certainly food for thought given that the Browns picked up his fifth-year option and he is in the last year of his rookie deal.

It is unlikely that Baker will get the "franchise quarterback" deal that the likes of Dak Prescott, Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes have gotten, making season 2022 a critical one for Cleveland's quarterback.

