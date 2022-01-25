Odell Beckham Jr. knows how to party: Rams superstar spotted at LA nightclub after playoff win 

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30-27 in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs to advance to the NFC Championship game that will be played next Sunday. Following the win on Sunday, Los Angeles wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was spotted celebrating.

A divisional-round victory definitely warrants some festivity, and the Rams' star receiver did just that. Hours after defeating the Buccaneers, Beckham got off the plane and almost immediately headed to a hot-spot in Los Angeles.

Beckham was spotted in West Hollywood at Delilah, an immensely popular night-club in Los Angeles.

TMZ @TMZ Odell Beckham Jr. hit up an L.A. hotspot late Sunday night to celebrate the Rams' playoff win over the Buccaneers. tmz.com/2022/01/24/ode… Odell Beckham Jr. hit up an L.A. hotspot late Sunday night to celebrate the Rams' playoff win over the Buccaneers. tmz.com/2022/01/24/ode…

Beckham was spotted wearing a bright green jacket and a white knit cap. He was also seen carrying his own bottle of wine. Rappers Freddie Gibbs and Tyga and former MLB outfielder Jose Canseco were also at the same venue for an event for producer Adam Faze.

Beckham had every reason to engage in some festivity with celebrities following the win and a decent performance of six catches for 66 yards against the Bucs.

Odell Beckham Jr. is no stranger to celebrations

Kyle Krajewski @KyleKrajewski Odell Beckham Jr. gets his first playoff win since the infamous boat pic Odell Beckham Jr. gets his first playoff win since the infamous boat pic https://t.co/rqJkXElRFW

We all know Odell Beckham Jr. is no stranger to partying. Following the 2016 regular season, the New York Giants made the playoffs and were set to face the Green Bay Packers in the first-round. Ahead of their important game with their season on the line, Beckham Jr. and a few other Giants players (Victor Cruz and Sterling Shepard) flew down to Miami and were seen partying at the LIV nightclub. The next day they were spotted partying on a yacht with Trey Songz, Justin Bieber and others.

At the time, Giants head coach Ben McAdoo and most of the team didn't have an issue with it, as it was the team's day off. The media certainly didn't see it that way. The Giants and Beckham Jr. got criticized that week leading up to their game, and it certainly was a distraction. To make matters worse, the Giants lost to the Packers.

Will there be more celebrations following the Los Ageles Rams' NFC Championship game?

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Rams

Also Read Article Continues below

After his celebrations, Beckham will, and should, be focusing his attention on preparing for the San Francisco 49ers. Los Angeles will host the 49ers Sunday at 6:30 PM ET. It's safe to say that if the Rams win, Beckham Jr. will find somewhere to party and celebrate yet again.

Edited by Piyush Bisht