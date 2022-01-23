LA Rams vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers prediction, odds and picks - January 23, 2022 | Divisional Round

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams' divisional round playoff game on Sunday carries heavy stakes for both teams.

Reports emerged Sunday from ESPN that Tom Brady will seriously contemplate retirement after this season. That means the Bucs' result this season will play a sizable role in deciding his future. His offensive line and receiving core are depleted or dealing with injuries, putting more pressure than ever on Brady.

Meanwhile, the Rams are under pressure after sacrificing their future draft picks to win this season. Matthew Stafford rid himself of no career playoff victories last week. Stafford must now deliver in a high-pressure game once more for the Rams and Sean McVay to advance.

With all that's at stake, this game shapes up to be an instant classic.

LA Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers match details

Date: January 23, 2022

Venue: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa Bay, FL

Time: 3:00 pm EST

LA Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers betting odds

Spreads

LA Rams: +3 (-116)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: -3 (-104)

Moneyline

LA Rams: +126

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: -146

Totals

LA Rams: O48.5 (-108)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: U48.5 (-112)

LA Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers betting picks

48.5 points is a high over-under for this game. If Tampa Bay had Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown on the field, taking the over would play in your favor. Without them, the offense is likely to stall out occasionally against a formidable Rams defense. Tampa Bay's defense will present some matchup problems for the Rams offense.

Picking the Rams to cover the three-point spread is advised, as this game figures to come down to the wire.

LA Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers key injuries

LA Rams key injuries

The Rams will be without two players on Sunday, but they're two key players. Stalwart left tackle Andrew Whitworth is out (knee), as is safety Taylor Rapp (concussion).

Whitworth remains one of the NFL's best offensive linemen at age 40. With Shaq Barrett on the outside, the Rams' play at left tackle will be paramount to success. Rapp's injury is slightly less hurtful as they lured Eric Weddle out of retirement to fill his role.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers key injuries

Tampa Bay has more injuries to be concerned with than the Rams ahead of the game. They'll be without two more offensive weapons in Ronald Jones II (ankle) and Breshad Perriman (hip/abdomen).

Tristian Wirfs and Ryan Jensen are questionable on the offensive line. If they play, they won't be at full strength against the disruptive trio of Aaron Donald, Von Miller and Leonard Floyd.

Finally, wide receiver Cyril Grayson Jr. (hamstring) and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (hamstring) are questionable. The injury bug is hitting Tampa Bay at an inopportune time.

Greg Auman @gregauman Here’s final injury report for Bucs - Jason Pierre-Paul was excused from practice again today to deal with a personal matter, and he’s listed as questionable for Sunday. Here’s final injury report for Bucs - Jason Pierre-Paul was excused from practice again today to deal with a personal matter, and he’s listed as questionable for Sunday. https://t.co/ImQH9r3zci

LA Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers head to head

These teams have played one another 27 times before the divisional round on Sunday. The Rams have had a series advantage, winning 18 times. Brady quarterbacked Tampa Bay only twice in this series, and the Rams were victorious both times.

Brady's history with the Rams goes way back. He beat them in his first Super Bowl victory at the beginning of his career. He defeated them again in 2019 to win his sixth Super Bowl.

LA Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers prediction

Ultimately, for as legendary as Brady is, his depleted supporting cast is what'll come back to bite him in this game. The Rams will generate pressure on Brady like the Philadelphia Eagles did last week. Donald, Miller and Floyd will be too much for a hobbled Jensen and Wirfs to overcome.

Cam Akers and Sony Michel will challenge the strength of the Bucs defense, their interior run-stuffing unit. Cooper Kupp and Beckham will keep the defense guessing. The Rams will punch their ticket to the NFC championship game against division rival San Fransisco 49ers.

Prediction: Rams win 24-21

