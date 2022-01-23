Is Tristan Wirfs playing tonight against Rams?

Buccaneers All-Pro offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs is a key component in protecting Tom Brady.

The seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter today's Divisional Round of the NFC playoffs looking to advance to the NFC Championship game with a win over the Los Angeles Rams.

But it will be a monumental task with the slew of injuries the team has recently amassed.

In last week's 31-15 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, Wirfs suffered an ankle injury. With the protection of Tom Brady being perhaps the most important factor in the game, will he be able to play today?

Tristan Wirfs is questionable for the Buccaneers' game against the Rams

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Chicago Bears

When Wirfs suffered an ankle injury last week against the Eagles, he was unable to finish the game. Buccaneers fans are now anxious to know if their Pro Bowl offensive tackle will be ready to take the field today.

According to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' injury report, he is currently listed as questionable. This means that he will likely be a game-time decision after proceeding in a walk-through on the field before the game begins.

Head coach Bruce Arians gave an update roughly 48 hours after the team's Friday practice:

“Yeah, they both moved around in the individual drills," Arians said. "We didn’t put them in any team stuff so they wouldn’t get tripped or anything. It’s still 48 hours [away] and they’re progressing nicely.”

Arians is referring to not only Wirfs but also center Ryan Jensen in the quote. Each player's health will be vital in helping to keep Tom Brady upright when facing Aaron Donald and the vaunted Rams pass rush.

A few days ago, NFL insider Ian Rapoport was a guest on The Pat McAfee Show, and he said the following about Wirfs and Jensen's chances of playing today:

"I think there's a really good chance Tristan Wirfs and Ryan Jensen will be playing for the Bucs on Sunday."

Can the Buccaneers win without several key players at full health?

New Orleans Saints v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In addition to their two key offensive linemen being injured, the Buccaneers will also reportedly welcome back starting running back Leonard Fournette. 'Playoff Lenny,' as he is commonly known by many fans and players, suffered a hamstring injury towards the latter part of the season.

He has been activated off Injured Reserve, so he is expected to play today against the Rams.

Backup receivers Cyril Grayson (hamstring) and Breshad Perriman (hip/abdomen) are listed as questionable and out for the game, respectively.

This is a significant update as the team is already without Pro Bowl receiver Chris Godwin (out for the season with a torn ACL) and Antonio Brown (released from the team).

With the San Francisco 49ers defeating the Green Bay Packers 13-10 in last night's Divisional Round of the playoffs, the winner of the Buccaneers vs. Rams game will host a playoff game next week.

Also Read Article Continues below

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Buccaneers or Rams will host the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers. Buccaneers or Rams will host the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Edited by Piyush Bisht