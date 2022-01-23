NFL Rumors: Insider claims Tom Brady "non-committal" about playing beyond current season

Tom Brady's decision on retirement could take longer than initially thought. Rumors of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback retiring after the playoffs this season began heating up over the past week.

The Bucs' outcome against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday may play a prominent factor in Brady's decision.

But the Rams game isn't the only factor, at least not according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington. Schefter and Darlington dropped a bombshell report Sunday saying Brady will take a month or even longer to evaluate his future after this season.

"Tom Brady remains non-committal to playing beyond this season and although he could decide to play again, it is currently not given, sources tell @JeffDarlington and me," Schefter wrote on Twitter.

Darlington and Rapoport's report is game-changing and could signify Brady is closer to retirement than ever before in his illustrious career.

Tom Brady will decide retirement status based on multiple factors

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

There's no question Tom Brady's play remains at an elite enough level that he can play another season. In his 22nd season, the seven-time Super Bowl champion put up a career-high 5,316 passing yards.

He will either win the MVP award or finish in second place to Aaron Rodgers due to his spectacular play.

Tom Brady has a family that's growing up and getting older. Although he loves being a father and spending time with his kids, it's hard to spend a lot of time with your kids when you're busy being the most renowned player in NFL history.

His family could be the deciding factor in the end that leans him in the direction of retirement.

Prior to Schefter and Darlington's report, Peter Schrager of NFL Network cast doubt on Brady's return in 2022 on Good Morning Football on Friday.

"If you're Brady and you lose this game? Schrager said. "Am I really coming back? I know he wants to play till 45. But after the Antonio Brown mess this season and being called out in public? I know we as a media are like yeah, I mean, Brady, he's not going anywhere. We certainly would know if he was pulling up Ben Roethlisberger and saying I'm done. I don't know that. Brady's got a clothing line. Brady's got a crypto company. Brady's got a very successful TV series on right now. Brady's got a kid who's gonna be in high school this year.”

Schrager brought up similar points to ESPN's report, citing Brady's family and his kids entering high school. But Schrager's most significant point, shared by Darlington and Schefter, was the unknown status of the Buccaneers' players in free agency this offseason.

After winning the Super Bowl last season, the Buccaneers went all-in on re-signing their most vital veterans. Rob Gronkowski, Ryan Jensen, Lavonte David and Chris Godwin now make up just a handful of Bucs players due for extensions.

Tom Brady has been outspoken about wanting to play until he's 45. But more importantly for him, he wants to play to win. If the Buccaneers can't bring back enough players, Brady could hang up his cleats if he doesn't feel the roster is up to par.

That puts the Bucs in a challenging predicament, deciding between continuing to win for another year under Brady and planning their roster for life after Brady.

We could be watching history as Tom Brady potentially plays his final NFL game against the Rams on Sunday. If he retires, it'd be poetic if it were to come after facing the Rams, who he defeated to win his first Super Bowl.

Edited by Piyush Bisht