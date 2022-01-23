Jalen Ramsey takes a potshot at Rob Gronkowski ahead of Divisional Round matchup

Jalen Ramsey has been no stranger to trash talk in his NFL career. This week was no different as he took aim at Rob Gronkowski. Ramsey had some fun with the trash talk this time around, taking a shot at Gronkowski for a matter unrelated to football. Instead, he went after his "acting" career.

“Let’s say that I don’t like his commercials, how’s that one?” Ramsey said about Gronk while appearing on the Rich Eisen Show.

Gronkowski has appeared in many commercial campaigns during his NFL career. His charismatic personality is apparently an attractive asset for advertisers. Most recently he has been very active with USAA commercials. Ramsey doesn't sound too impressed with what Gronkowski has achieved in his television career.

Soon this week will no longer be about commercials for the two of them, but about postseason football. Jalen Ramsey and Rob Gronkowski will face off on the field when the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play each other in the NFC Divisional Round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs on Sunday at 3:00 PM EST at Raymond James Stadium.

Jalen Ramsey and Rob Gronkowski face each other in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski

A verbal battle leading up to the game itself can always provide entertainment, but what really matters is what happens on the field. Ramsey is one of the best coverage cornerbacks in the NFL, while Gronkowski is one of the best tight ends.

Ramsey has made his reputation in the NFL by matching up with the best receivers in the opposing teams. That means he will likely be in coverage against either Rob Gronkowski or Mike Evans on most plays. Tom Brady often looks at both of them in the passing game. They combined for 14 receptions on 29 Brady completions in the Wild Card round.

NFL @NFL



:

: NFL app The @RamsNFL won the first matchup, who's winning the second? #LARvsTB -- Sunday 3pm ET on NBC: NFL app The @RamsNFL won the first matchup, who's winning the second?📺: #LARvsTB -- Sunday 3pm ET on NBC📱: NFL app https://t.co/DIvxO4fvBv

Ramsey talks a big game off the field, but often backs it up with stellar play on the field. He should be up for the challenge after calling out Gronkowski in the week leading up to the game. They will settle things when they face off on Saturday afternoon.

Edited by Piyush Bisht