LA Rams vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers injury report and starting lineup - Divisional Round

Tampa Bay Bucs vs Los Angeles Rams
Tampa Bay Bucs vs Los Angeles Rams
Modified Jan 23, 2022 07:52 PM IST
The Los Angeles Rams will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. The two teams faced off in the regular season in Week 3 at SoFi Stadium.

In that game, L.A. got the better of the Bucs, winning by a score of 34-24. L.A. enter as the No. 4 seed in the NFC and Tampa Bay as the No. 2 seed. Here is the injury report and starting lineup for this playoff matchup.

LA Rams vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers injury report - Divisional Round

LA Rams Injury Report

Player 

Position  

Injury 

Game Status 

Taylor Rapp 

S 

Concussion 

Out 

Andrew Whitworth 

OL 

Knee  

Out 

Buddy Howell 

RB 

Hamstring 

Doubtful 

Brandon Powell 

WR 

Ribs 

(-) 

Troy Reeder  

ILB 

Ankle 

(-) 

Ben Skowronek  

WR 

Back 

(-) 

L.A. will be without their starting left tackle Andrew Whitworth after he suffered a knee injury in the team’s Wild Card game against the Arizona Cardinals. Safety Taylor Rapp is still in concussion protocol after missing the Wild Card game.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report

Player 

Position 

Injury 

Game Status 

Ronald Jones  

RB 

Ankle 

Out 

Breshad Perriman 

WR 

Hip/Abdomen 

Out 

Cyril Grayson 

WR 

Hamstring 

Questionable  

Ryan Jenson 

C 

Ankle 

Questionable  

Sean Murphy-Bunting 

CB 

Hamstring 

Questionable 

Jason Pierre-Paul 

OLB 

Non-Injury Related (Personal) 

Questionable 

 

Tristan Wirfs 

T 

Ankle 

Questionable 

 

Shaquil Barrett 

OLB 

Knee  

(-) 

Giovani Bernard 

RB 

Hip/Knee 

(-) 

Tom Brady 

QB 

Non-Injury Related (Rest) 

(-) 

Lavonte David 

LB 

Foot 

(-) 

Rob Gronkowski 

TE 

Non-Injury Related (Rest) 

(-) 

Steve McClendon  

NT 

Non-Injury Related (Rest) 

(-) 

Ndamukong Suh 

DT 

Non-Injury Related (Rest) 

(-) 

Josh Wells 

T 

Quadriceps  

(-) 

Tampa Bay will be without two pieces to their offense in running back Ronald Jones and wide receiver Breshad Perriman. Starting center Ryan Jensen and tackle Tristan Wirfs are questionable, as are cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting and linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul defensively.

Final Rams/Bucs injury report ahead of Sunday. Powell, Skow and Reeder are cleared to play while the Rams will be without Rapp and Whitworth. https://t.co/lXc68iSAES

LA Rams vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting lineup- Divisional Round

LA Rams

QB - Matthew Stafford | RB - Sony Michel | WR - Cooper Kupp, Odell Beckham Jr., Van Jefferson | TE - Tyler Higbee | OL - Joe Noteboom, David Edwards, Brian Allen, Austin Corbett, Rob Havenstein

DL - A'Shawn Robinson, Sebastian Day-Joeseph, Aaron Donald | LB - Von Miller, Troy Reeder, Ernest Jones, Leonard Floyd | CB - Jalen Ramsey, Darious Williams | S - Jordan Fuller, Terrell Burgess | K - Matt Gay | P - Johnny Hekker

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

QB - Tom Brady | RB - Leonard Fournette | WR - Mike Evans, Tyler Johnson, Cyril Grayson (Q) | TE - Rob Gronkowski | OL - Donovan Smith, Ali Marpet, Ryan Jensen (Q), Alex Cappa, Tristan Wirfs (Q)

DL - Ndamukong Suh, Vita Vea, William Gholston | LB - Jason Pierre-Paul, Devin White, Lavonte David, Shaquil Barrett | CB - Sean Murphy-Bunting (Q), Carlton Davis | S - Antonie Winfield Jr., Jordan Whitehead | K - Ryan Succop | P - Bradley Pinion

