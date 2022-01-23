LA Rams vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers injury report and starting lineup - Divisional Round

The Los Angeles Rams will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. The two teams faced off in the regular season in Week 3 at SoFi Stadium.

In that game, L.A. got the better of the Bucs, winning by a score of 34-24. L.A. enter as the No. 4 seed in the NFC and Tampa Bay as the No. 2 seed. Here is the injury report and starting lineup for this playoff matchup.

LA Rams vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers injury report - Divisional Round

LA Rams Injury Report

Player Position Injury Game Status Taylor Rapp S Concussion Out Andrew Whitworth OL Knee Out Buddy Howell RB Hamstring Doubtful Brandon Powell WR Ribs (-) Troy Reeder ILB Ankle (-) Ben Skowronek WR Back (-)

L.A. will be without their starting left tackle Andrew Whitworth after he suffered a knee injury in the team’s Wild Card game against the Arizona Cardinals. Safety Taylor Rapp is still in concussion protocol after missing the Wild Card game.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report

Player Position Injury Game Status Ronald Jones RB Ankle Out Breshad Perriman WR Hip/Abdomen Out Cyril Grayson WR Hamstring Questionable Ryan Jenson C Ankle Questionable Sean Murphy-Bunting CB Hamstring Questionable Jason Pierre-Paul OLB Non-Injury Related (Personal) Questionable Tristan Wirfs T Ankle Questionable Shaquil Barrett OLB Knee (-) Giovani Bernard RB Hip/Knee (-) Tom Brady QB Non-Injury Related (Rest) (-) Lavonte David LB Foot (-) Rob Gronkowski TE Non-Injury Related (Rest) (-) Steve McClendon NT Non-Injury Related (Rest) (-) Ndamukong Suh DT Non-Injury Related (Rest) (-) Josh Wells T Quadriceps (-)

Tampa Bay will be without two pieces to their offense in running back Ronald Jones and wide receiver Breshad Perriman. Starting center Ryan Jensen and tackle Tristan Wirfs are questionable, as are cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting and linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul defensively.

Jourdan Rodrigue @JourdanRodrigue Final Rams/Bucs injury report ahead of Sunday. Powell, Skow and Reeder are cleared to play while the Rams will be without Rapp and Whitworth. Final Rams/Bucs injury report ahead of Sunday. Powell, Skow and Reeder are cleared to play while the Rams will be without Rapp and Whitworth. https://t.co/lXc68iSAES

LA Rams vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting lineup- Divisional Round

LA Rams

QB - Matthew Stafford | RB - Sony Michel | WR - Cooper Kupp, Odell Beckham Jr., Van Jefferson | TE - Tyler Higbee | OL - Joe Noteboom, David Edwards, Brian Allen, Austin Corbett, Rob Havenstein

DL - A'Shawn Robinson, Sebastian Day-Joeseph, Aaron Donald | LB - Von Miller, Troy Reeder, Ernest Jones, Leonard Floyd | CB - Jalen Ramsey, Darious Williams | S - Jordan Fuller, Terrell Burgess | K - Matt Gay | P - Johnny Hekker

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

QB - Tom Brady | RB - Leonard Fournette | WR - Mike Evans, Tyler Johnson, Cyril Grayson (Q) | TE - Rob Gronkowski | OL - Donovan Smith, Ali Marpet, Ryan Jensen (Q), Alex Cappa, Tristan Wirfs (Q)

DL - Ndamukong Suh, Vita Vea, William Gholston | LB - Jason Pierre-Paul, Devin White, Lavonte David, Shaquil Barrett | CB - Sean Murphy-Bunting (Q), Carlton Davis | S - Antonie Winfield Jr., Jordan Whitehead | K - Ryan Succop | P - Bradley Pinion

