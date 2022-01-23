LA Rams vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers injury report and starting lineup - Divisional Round

The Los Angeles Rams will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. The two teams faced off in the regular season in Week 3 at SoFi Stadium.
In that game, L.A. got the better of the Bucs, winning by a score of 34-24. L.A. enter as the No. 4 seed in the NFC and Tampa Bay as the No. 2 seed. Here is the injury report and starting lineup for this playoff matchup.
LA Rams vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers injury report - Divisional Round
LA Rams Injury Report
L.A. will be without their starting left tackle Andrew Whitworth after he suffered a knee injury in the team’s Wild Card game against the Arizona Cardinals. Safety Taylor Rapp is still in concussion protocol after missing the Wild Card game.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report
Tampa Bay will be without two pieces to their offense in running back Ronald Jones and wide receiver Breshad Perriman. Starting center Ryan Jensen and tackle Tristan Wirfs are questionable, as are cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting and linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul defensively.
LA Rams vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting lineup- Divisional Round
LA Rams
QB - Matthew Stafford | RB - Sony Michel | WR - Cooper Kupp, Odell Beckham Jr., Van Jefferson | TE - Tyler Higbee | OL - Joe Noteboom, David Edwards, Brian Allen, Austin Corbett, Rob Havenstein
DL - A'Shawn Robinson, Sebastian Day-Joeseph, Aaron Donald | LB - Von Miller, Troy Reeder, Ernest Jones, Leonard Floyd | CB - Jalen Ramsey, Darious Williams | S - Jordan Fuller, Terrell Burgess | K - Matt Gay | P - Johnny Hekker
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
QB - Tom Brady | RB - Leonard Fournette | WR - Mike Evans, Tyler Johnson, Cyril Grayson (Q) | TE - Rob Gronkowski | OL - Donovan Smith, Ali Marpet, Ryan Jensen (Q), Alex Cappa, Tristan Wirfs (Q)
DL - Ndamukong Suh, Vita Vea, William Gholston | LB - Jason Pierre-Paul, Devin White, Lavonte David, Shaquil Barrett | CB - Sean Murphy-Bunting (Q), Carlton Davis | S - Antonie Winfield Jr., Jordan Whitehead | K - Ryan Succop | P - Bradley Pinion
