"That was wild" - Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly makes special request for LA Rams fans

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford just completed his first regular season as the team’s starter after 12 years with the Detroit Lions. As the Rams prepare to host the Arizona Cardinals, Matthew’s wife, Kelly, wants Rams fans to do one thing for Wild Card Weekend.

The request was seen in a caption on her most recent Instagram post, saying this:

“My plea. Please don’t sell your tickets to Arizona fans.”

At the very least, Kelly appealed to the fans of the team to show up for the NFC West rematch. She implored Rams season ticket holders not to sell off their tickets to Cardinals fans.

She explained in a video that she was overwhelmed by the crowd noise from the San Francisco 49ers throughout the Rams' last home game of the regular season.

Vincent Frank @VincentFrankNFL "Matthew was on a silent count, Jimmy Garoppolo was not. It was crazy." Kelly Stafford. "Matthew was on a silent count, Jimmy Garoppolo was not. It was crazy." Kelly Stafford.

Kelly disclosed that her quarterback husband had to use a silent count during the game due to the San Francisco fans being extremely loud.

In the video, Kelly spoke on the fans in the Rams Week 18 game versus the 49ers:

“I’m not gonna lie. I have never seen so many of the opposing team’s fans at a game. And we came from Detroit. There were a lot of good traveling teams there, but that was wild.”

The Rams won the NFC West for the third time in five years under head coach Sean McVay. They clinched the division when the Cardinals fell to the Seattle Seahawks at home with a score of 38-30 in Week 18.

For the quarterback, competing in the playoffs is something not all that familiar to him.

Matthew Stafford and his playoff career

Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford

For just the fourth time in his 13-year NFL career, he will be under center in the playoffs. He reached the postseason three times in Detroit. The Lions faced the New Orleans Saints in the Divisional Round on the road in 2011.

He went 28 of 43 for 380 yards, passing with three touchdowns and two interceptions in a 45-28 loss to New Orleans.

Three years later, in 2014, the Pro Bowl quarterback threw for 323 yards with a touchdown and an interception as Detroit lost to the Dallas Cowboys 24-20 in the Divisional Round.

JAKE ELLENBOGEN @JKBOGEN Matthew Stafford Narratives vs. Facts



“He throws way too many INTs”



Fact: Early on he did. Now? Going back to ‘16 the most has been 11



“Stafford struggles in the playoffs”



Fact: Stafford is 0-3 but his play has not be awful in the playoffs (63.2 CMP, 908 YDs, 5 TDs, 3 INTs) Matthew Stafford Narratives vs. Facts“He throws way too many INTs” Fact: Early on he did. Now? Going back to ‘16 the most has been 11“Stafford struggles in the playoffs”Fact: Stafford is 0-3 but his play has not be awful in the playoffs (63.2 CMP, 908 YDs, 5 TDs, 3 INTs)

He and the Lions, in 2016, faced the Seahawks in the Divisional Round, losing 26-6 to Seattle in a game where he threw for 205 passing yards.

With a new team, the former top overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft is looking to win his first-ever playoff game. And while he is focused on winning, his wife will make sure that SoFi Stadium is filled to capacity with Rams fans.

