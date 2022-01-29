Ben Roethlisberger, Eli Manning, or Philip Rivers: Who ended up being the best QB from the elite 2004 draft class?

The 2004 NFL draft class produced three legendary quarterbacks (Ben Roethlisberger, Eli Manning, and Philip Rivers), who will all most likely make the Hall of Fame one day.

Josh Dubow @JoshDubowAP With Ben Roethlisberger set to retire that closes the book on the 2004 QB draft class, which has been the most productive in NFL history. The class led by Eli Manning, Philip Rivers and Big Ben has 221,118 yards passing and 1,398 TDs for the most of any draft class With Ben Roethlisberger set to retire that closes the book on the 2004 QB draft class, which has been the most productive in NFL history. The class led by Eli Manning, Philip Rivers and Big Ben has 221,118 yards passing and 1,398 TDs for the most of any draft class

Ben Roethlisberger, Philip Rivers, and Eli Manning were all drafted in the first-round of the 2004 NFL draft. Manning was drafted number one overall by the San Diego Chargers, Rivers was drafted number four by the Giants, and Roethlisberger was drafted number 11 overall by the Steelers. Interestingly enough, Rivers and Manning were traded by the teams that drafted them. Manning, in particular, was traded because he whined about playing in San Diego and refused to play for them.

Following Roethlisberger's retirement yesterday, all three of these renowned quarterbacks are now retired. Two of them have won multiple Super Bowls, and the trio combine for a total of 18 Pro Bowl appearances. Here's a look at each of their individual careers and their accomplishments.

Ben Roethlisberger

AFC Championship - Pittsburgh Steelers v New England Patriots

Roethlisberger was drafted last out of the three quarterbacks as he was drafted number 11 overall. He leads the three quarterbacks in the following categories: games played (249), passing yards (64,088), and numbers of times sacked. He had the best rookie season out of the trio, winning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year while amassing a 14-1 record, the best rookie season of any quarterback. Roethlisberger won two Super Bowls, made six pro-bowls and led the league in passing yards twice. He retired following the 2021-2022 season.

Eli Manning

Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants

Eli Manning ranks last in the major passing stats of the trio, but part of that is due to him retiring a year before Rivers, and two before Ben. Like Ben, Manning won two Super Bowls (XLII and XLVI) while getting MVP both times. Manning never led the league in passing yards or touchdowns, but made the Pro Bowl four times and took home the Walter Payton Man of the Year award in 2016. Manning retired following the 2020 season and finished his career with 57,023 passing yards and 366 passing touchdowns, and he holds the record for most passing yards in a single postseason with 1,219 yards.

Philip Rivers

Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs

Philip Rivers is the only quarterback of the trio who did not win a Super Bowl. While never winning a Lombardi, Rivers still had an amazing 17-year career in the NFL for the Chargers and Colts. Rivers finished his career with 421 passing touchdowns and 63,440 passing yards and made the Pro Bowl eight times. Rivers led the league in passing yards (2010), passer rating (2008), and was the completion leader in 2013.

Also Read Article Continues below

While all three of these quarterbacks from the 2004 class have had great careers, it's tough to pinpoint which one is the greatest of the trio.

Edited by Windy Goodloe