Ben Roethlisberger stats: Where does the QB rank all-time in passing yards, passing TDs, playoff wins and more 

Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement early Thursday morning, leaving behind a remarkable legacy.

As the legendary Steelers quarterback leaves the city of Pittsburgh, it's only natural to remember what he's done for them on and off the field. From winning two Super Bowls to leading the Steelers to 12 playoff appearances, and to winning Rookie of the Year in 2004 with a 14-1 record, Roethlisberger's impact has become indelible in the city of Pittsburgh.

Roethlisberger not only left an impact on the City of Steel but the entire NFL. For 18 years, he was always a top quarterback and played at an elite level for several seasons.

Big Ben ranks in the top 10 in various important categories, including passing yards, passing touchdowns and playoff wins. Here's a more in-depth look at where Roethlisberger sits in those categories.

Where does Ben Roethlisberger rank in some all-time stats

5th all-time in passing yards

If you finish within the top 10, let alone top five, in any major category of your position, you're almost 100 percent guaranteed to make it to the Hall of Fame. Roehtlisberger's 64,088 passing yards rank fifth all-time in the NFL. He trails Brett Favre (71,838); Peyton Manning (71,940); Drew Brees (80,358) and Tom Brady (84,520) in this specific category. Roethlisberger is the Steelers' all-time leader in passing yards.

8th all-time in passing touchdowns

Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens

Roethlisberger's 418 passing touchdowns rank eighth all-time on the passing touchdowns list. He trails Dan Marino, Phillip Rivers, Aaron Rodgers, Brett Favre, Peyton Manning, Drew Brees and Tom Brady in this category. His 418 passing touchdowns rank No. 1 in franchise history.

6th all-time in playoff victories

Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens

Roethlisberger has 13 career post-season victories, which rank sixth all-time in the NFL. His post-season record is 13-10, which includes two Super Bowl victories in 2005 and 2008. Roethlisberger's win percentage in the playoffs is .585. Only Peyton Manning, John Elway, Terry Bradshaw and Joe Montana have more career post-season victories than Big Ben.

Other records

Pittsburgh Steelers v Kansas City Chiefs

Ben Roethlisberger may not be the leader in passing yards, completions, touchdowns, or playoff victories for a quarterback, but he still holds numerous notable records.

Roethlisberger has the most regular-season wins as a rookie quarterback (13) while also winning the most games (54) in a quarterback's first five seasons.

Roethlisberger also holds the record for most games (four) with over 500 passing yards. Come to think of it, he passed for over 2,000 yards in just four games. He also holds the record for most passing touchdowns in consecutive games (12), and he has the most conseutive games (two) with six passing touchdowns.

Roethlisberger had a great career that included finishing top 10 in almost every major category for quarterbacks. It's safe to say his next accomplishment will be a Hall of Fame induction.

