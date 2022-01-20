"That's a disappointment at $40 million a year" - Cowboys legend Drew Pearson goes off on Dak Prescott 

Dallas Cowboys Hall of Fame legendary wide-receiver Drew Pearson didn't mince his words when talking about Dak Prescott and his performance this season.

Pearson, a long-time Cowboys supporter even after his career with the franchise, didn't hold back regarding the disappointing season the Cowboys had.

"I'm just wavering now with Dak. I just saw regression as the season went on and that's a disappointment at $40 million a year," Pearson said.

Prescott is currently playing on a four-year $160 million deal — the third highest contract in the league. Only Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes ($45 million a year) and Bills quarterback Josh Allen $43 million a year) are paid higher than Prescott. Mahomes is a proven quarterback who is a Super Bowl champ, and Josh Allen is right behind him. The two will ironically face each other this Sunday in the divisional round.

Prescott signed his lucrative contract extension a season after he suffered a compound ankle fracture and dislocation. Dallas had a big decision to make the following season: whether or not to extend Prescott's contract. They elected to do so given the gruesome injury that occurred the season before.

Pearson went on The Zach Gelb Show on Monday and talked with Gelb about the underperforming season Dallas and specifically their leader Prescott had.

"We almost had the NFC East won in the first seven weeks. Then we started going downhill. A lot of it was on the offensive side of the ball, and a lot of it was predicated by the play of the quarterback,” said Pearson.

Dak Prescott showed bad leadership by praising fans for throwing things at the refs after the NFC wild card game

Following the Cowboys' 23-17 loss to the 49ers on Sunday, Prescott addressed the media and praised fans for throwing things and food at the refs.

"Credit to (the fans) then," said Prescott after being told fans were throwing trash at the officials as they exited the field.

Prescott issued an apology via Twitter shortly after making his comments.

Dak Prescott @dak I deeply regret the comments I made regarding the officials after the game on Sunday.



I was caught up in the emotion of a disappointing loss and my words were uncalled for and unfair. I deeply regret the comments I made regarding the officials after the game on Sunday. I was caught up in the emotion of a disappointing loss and my words were uncalled for and unfair.

"I deeply regret the comments I made regarding the officials after the game on Sunday. I was caught up in the emotion of a disappointing loss and my words were uncalled for and unfair," wrote Prescott.

Not only did the Cowboys and Prescott fall short of expectations while underperforming this season, they sounded like sore losers with their post-game comments about the referees. Pearson might also agree that this is bad leadership.

