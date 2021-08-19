Who is the best Dallas Cowboys WR to wear No. 88? CeeDee Lamb looks to live up to the legacy 

When someone thinks of Dallas Cowboys wide receivers, the #88 is the first image to pop up, one that is associated with the greatest to ever wear the star.

When the Dallas Cowboys drafted wide receiver CeeDee Lamb in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma, they saw him as the future. The Cowboys promptly gave Lamb the #88 jersey, showing just how much faith they have in him.

Lamb is well aware of the legacy that comes with the jersey, and has high hopes of making those who came before him proud.

He's off to a great start, too. In his rookie season, Lamb had 935 receiving yards and seven touchdowns with 74 receptions without starting quarterback Dak Prescott in the picture. Lamb now has the opportunity to surpass that feat and become the number one receiver in the Cowboys offense.

Iconic Dallas Cowboys wide receivers to don the #88

Drew Pearson was the first Cowboys wide receiver to make the #88 famous. Pearson, who was recently inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, played for the Dallas Cowboys from 1973-1983. He had 7,822 receiving yards and 48 touchdowns in his career as well as a Super Bowl championship.

When WR Michael Irvin was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 1988, he was given the #88 jersey with high hopes from the organization that he would live up to the standard that Pearson set.

Irvin did just that. He was part of a legendary Dallas Cowboys dynasty that included quarterback Troy Aikman and running back Emmitt Smith and won three Super Bowls. Irvin, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2007, had 11,904 receiving yards and 65 career touchdowns in 12 seasons.

Wide receiver Dez Bryant was also given the #88 jersey when the Dallas Cowboys drafted him in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft. Bryant recorded 7,459 receiving yards and 73 touchdowns in his eight-year career with the team, ranking fifth on the all-time receiving list in Cowboys history.

While Pearson is one of the most legendary Dallas Cowboys in history, Michael Irvin might just be the best receiver to ever wear the #88. Irvin was an important part of some of the most dynamic football teams in the NFL back in the 1990s. After all, he was part of the group that brought three Super Bowls to Dallas.

If CeeDee Lamb can continue his trajectory in his second season and beyond, like the three legendary #88 jerseys before him, the Cowboys will be in good shape in the future.

