When is the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction?

The Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony is one of the highlights of the preseason football calendar. This year’s class will be enshrined in Canton, Ohio on Sunday, August 8 from 7 to 11pm.

More than 100 Hall of Famers will be present to celebrate the newest members' enshrinement ceremony. Known as “The greatest gathering of football” the enshrinement festival is also attended by thousands of NFL fans.

Who is entering the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021?

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 features Alan Faneca, Tom Flores, Calvin Johnson, John Lynch, Peyton Manning, Bill Nunn, Drew Pearson and Charles Woodson.

Alan Faneca

Alan Faneca played 13 seasons and 206 games in the NFL. The offensive guard was drafted 26th overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1998 NFL Draft.

Unbelievably, Faneca missed just one game in pro football career. He was selected to nine consecutive Pro Bowls. The Steelers legend was named to the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 2000s.

Tom Flores

Flores was a head coach in the NFL for 12 seasons. He had an overall pro football coaching record of 105-90-0.

Flores became Raiders head coach in 1979 and led the team to the Super Bowl title in second season in charge. He would go on to win his second Super Bowl championship with a win over the Washington Redskins in Super Bowl XVIII.

Calvin Johnson

Legendary Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson played nine seasons in the NFL. Johnson was the second overall selection in the 2007 NFL Draft.

The star, known as “Megatron” earned NFL pass receiving yardage titles in 2011 and 2012 and recorded seven seasons with 1,000-plus receiving yards. He was a six-time Pro Bowler and he was selected to the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2010s.

John Lynch

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety John Lynch enters Canton this year. He was one of the greatest safeties to step foot on a pro football field.

Lynch played 15 seasons in the league and was selected to nine Pro Bowls. He played a giant role in helping the franchise win its first Super Bowl title.

The Bucs and Broncos safety recorded 26 interceptions, returned for 204 yards, 13 sacks and registered more than 1,000 tackles over his career.

Peyton Manning

Manning was the first overall pick by the Colts in the 1998 NFL Draft. He would go on to play 18 seasons in the NFL breaking dozens of records.

Manning appeared in four Super Bowls, winning two of them. He was a five-time league MVP and produced 14 seasons with 4,000-plus yards passing.

The star QB was selected to the Pro Bowl 14 times and was named to the NFL’s All-Decade team of the 2000s.

Bill Nunn

Bill Nunn was a “super scout'' who worked for 47 seasons in the league for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He is credited with helping build the Pittsburgh Steelers’ dynasty of the 1970s by drafting many of their big stars. Nunn is a member of the Inaugural Class of the Black College Football Hall of Fame and is enshrined in the Steelers’ Hall of Honor.

Drew Pearson

Peason was an undrafted free agent who was signed by the Dallas Cowboys in 1973. He would go on to have a Hall of Fame pro football career.

Pearson retired as the Cowboys’ all-time leader for receptions (489) and receiving yards (7,822). He was selected to play in three Pro Bowls and was a member of the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 1970s.

The wide receiver had seven catches for 113 yards in the 1977 postseason as the Cowboys won Super Bowl XII.

Charles Woodson

Woodson is one of the greatest cornerbacks to ever play pro football. After being drafted by the Raiders in 1998, he won the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year award and a Pro Bowl berth.

Woodson intercepted at least one pass in each of his 18 pro football seasons and totaled 65 career interceptions, which is tied for fifth in league history.

He helped the Green Bay Packers win Super Bowl XLV. The cornerback is the co-holder of the NFL record with 13 career defensive touchdowns.

