Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp 2021: Predictions, preview, team news and more

The Pittsburgh Steelers are entering 2021 under a bit of a dark cloud. Ben Roethlisberger is not getting any younger at 39 years old and the Steelers have made few preparations in terms of a succession plan.

That, though, is a problem for the future. Currently, the team is as dominant as ever. They started last season 11-0 and won a division with three playoff teams. With 2021 set to kick off soon, will the Steelers be able to maintain control of the AFC North?

The Steelers will be reporting to training camp in less than a week on July 21. They are starting a week earlier than almost every other team since they will feature in the Hall of Fame Game.

For the second straight season, the Steelers will hold their training camp at Heinz field. Admission will be free for fans to come to watch practice.

Pittsburgh Steelers news recap

Here are some of the biggest changes for the Steelers during the offseason, heading into training camp. The Steelers signed Dwayne Haskins. Vance McDonald retired. Center Maurkice Pouncey retired.

Juju Smith-Schuster was given a one-year deal. Steven Nelson was cut to make cap space. They drafted Najee Harris as their top pick in the draft, and David Deastro was released in June. Most recently, kicker Sam Sloman was added to the roster.

Currently, the Steelers appear to be mostly healthy going into 2021. The only injuries of concern are Devin Bush and Zach Banner. Both are expected to be fully healthy by the start of training camp.

Position battle predictions: What to expect

In the background, the backup quarterback position has become a question mark. The Steelers are quietly looking to find a cheap, decent option to wait patiently behind Ben Roethlisberger for when the time comes to move on. This year, Mason Rudolph is the front-runner against Dwayne Haskins.

Rudolph had nearly a full season to showcase his skills when Ben Roethlisberger went down with an injury early in 2019. The Steelers finished 8-8. While he may not be the quarterback of the future, he is a decent backup for the short time before the next draft.

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cincinnati Bengals

Chase Claypool will be taking on Juju Smith-Schuster in an effort to become the top receiver on the team. Smith-Schuster signed a one-year "prove it" deal so he will be coming at this season with everything he's got.

Who will be the number one starter? Claypool's 873 yards and nine touchdowns as a rookie puts Smith-Schuster on the defensive, but at the end of the day, Smith-Schuster has the goods to get back on top.

