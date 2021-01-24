NFL: Players who will retire in 2021

With the end of the 2020 regular season behind us and several teams losing in the playoff games, fans have seen several key players retire from the game. A few are surprising, while the rest were expected retirements.

However, there are still plenty of players that could potentially see themselves hanging up the cleats, but will make those decisions at a later point.

Here is a list of players that have announced their retirement so far.

TE Vance McDonald - Pittsburgh Steelers

After eight seasons in the NFL, the big tight end is calling it quits and retiring as a Steeler. McDonald spent his first four seasons in the league with the San Francisco 49ers, who had drafted him in the second round of the 2013 NFL draft.

Steelers TE Vance McDonald has announced his retirement from the NFL. His stiff arm of Chris Conte will live on forever.





McDonald had his best career season in 2018 with the Steelers, when he had a career high in receptions, yards, and tied for the most TD's he has had in a single season. Since then, McDonald has seen a downfall in playtime and overall production.

With the arrival of the younger TE, Eric Ebron, it paved way for the likelihood of McDonald being released in 2021. The Steelers will now save $5.2 million in cap space with his retirement.

LT Anthony Castonzo, Indianapolis Colts

The Colts will have a big job heading into the offseason to replace a tackle like Castonzo. After playing for the team in 10 straight seasons, Castonzo was regarded as one of the most underrated tackles in the game.

Castonzo had considered retirement after the end of the 2019 season, but decided to return on a two-year deal with his team. He had the opportunity to protect over five different QBs in his time as a Colt but was named to the Pro Football Focus Second-team All-Pro in 2019 only.

QB Philip Rivers, Indianapolis Colts

This was an expected move by the veteran QB who spent 16 seasons with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers and one season with the Colts. Rivers has 8 Pro Bowl nominations, Comeback Player of the Year award, and several statistically leading highlights to be happy about. While he was not able to get a Superbowl ring since his first appearance in the league, Rivers has plenty to be proud of.

Philip Rivers' statement to ESPN is dadgum tremendous:

The question that many fans and analysts are raising here is whether Rivers is worthy of a hall-of-fame nomination. Considering what he had as a player, Rivers should certainly be considered for it.