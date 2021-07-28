NFL Trade Rumors: 3 realistic landing spots for veteran WR Dez Bryant

The glory days are long gone for Dez Bryant, but the 3-time Pro Bowler receiver, who spent the biggest part of his career with the Dallas Cowboys, is still active and looking for an opportunity to play in 2021.

Dez Bryant has faith he’ll ‘be on a roster soon’ https://t.co/r1fjGCFj93 — The Ravens Wire (@TheRavensWire) July 26, 2021

Bryant was out of the league for two seasons following an unfortunate stint with the New Orleans Saints, where he tore his Achilles tendon the same week he signed with the team midseason. He spent most of 2019 rehabbing from the injury.

2020 saw Bryant return to the field as a member of the Baltimore Ravens, but he quickly realized the match wasn't perfect. He says there are no regrets or bad blood, but the situation wasn't ideal for both parties. The Ravens desperately needed receivers last year, but Bryant was not the answer to the problem.

Now 32, Bryant says he is looking to play for two more years before retiring from the NFL. It's been a long time since his best form, but maybe the veteran can find himself back into a roster if the right opportunity presents itself.

On that note, let's have a look at three possible landing sports for Dez Bryant.

#1 - New Orleans Saints

The Saints were never able to see how Bryant could help them on the field as he was hurt just two days after signing with the team. Perhaps they can give each other a second chance and see if they match.

New Orleans had to release Emmanuel Sanders because the team was cap-strapped with the effects from COVID-19. The Saints also have to go through the first month of the season without star wide receiver Michael Thomas, who underwent ankle surgery the past month.

As of now, there's basically two starting spots to grab in the Saints receiving room. For a team in such a dreadful situation, giving Bryant a shot to see if he can help them certainly wouldn't hurt New Orleans, especially as money wouldn't be an issue.

#2 - Kansas City Chiefs

We know that the Chiefs always try to stack as much talent as possible, and veteran players have a place on their roster. Looking through that optic, plus the fact that Andy Reid saw Dez Bryant live twice a year during his tenure as the Philadelphia Eagles head coach, Bryant could maybe earn a spot in the rotation for the reigning AFC Champions.

Of course, Bryant wouldn't be the number one receiver, but he would be a different, stronger option than speedsters Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman, who are projected to start Week 1. Le'Veon Bell and LeSean McCoy are living proof that Kansas City are open to signing veteran players in the final phase of their careers.

#3 - New York Giants

If the Giants were open to giving Kelvin Benjamin a shot during the offseason, they could even upgrade with Dez Bryant on their roster.

The most important thing here is connection: Jason Garrett, the Giants' offensive coordinator, was the head coach during all the years Bryant was a member of the Dallas Cowboys. Plus, Derek Dooley, the tight ends coach, was the receivers coach in Dallas from 2013 to 2017.

Dallas Cowboys v Atlanta Falcons

Bryant would be playing for a Dallas rival, and the way they ended their partnership was strange after such an emotional tenure. Maybe this will convince him to join another NFC East team.

Edited by Prem Deshpande