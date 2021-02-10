LeSean McCoy achieved a feat during Super Bowl LV that no one is talking about

LeSean McCoy is a Tampa Bay Buccaneer?

Many NFL fans may have forgotten that the veteran running back signed with the Buccaneers, and with them winning Super Bowl LV, LeSean McCoy achieved a feat that no one is talking about.

McCoy has now won back-to-back Super Bowl Championships. He won the Super Bowl last season with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Though he did not contribute to the Buccaneers' victory against the Chiefs, he was still on the roster. That means McCoy has now won consecutive Super Bowl Championships without playing a single snap in either game.

McCoy did not play in Super Bowl LIV and also in Super Bowl LV. He will still go down as a two-time Super Bowl champion.

This does not take away from his remarkable NFL career.

At one point in his career, LeSean McCoy was one of the top five running-backs in the NFL.

Let's celebrate LeSean McCoy's back-to-back Super Bowl Championships by reliving his 12-year NFL career.

Reliving LeSean McCoy's 12-year NFL career

Former Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy

2009 NFL Draft:

University of Pittsburgh running-back LeSean McCoy was drafted with the 53rd overall pick in the second round of the 2009 NFL draft by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Philadelphia Eagles (2009-2014)

LeSean McCoy spent the first six years of his NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles. McCoy started 76 games for them.

During those 76 games he made a tremendous impact on their offense. Take a look at LeSean McCoy's stats with the Eagles.

LeSean McCoy's stats with Philadelphia Eagles

-- Attempts: 1,461

-- Rushing yards: 6,792 yards

-- Touchdowns: 44

LeSean McCoy:



2009-18: 10,606 rush yards, 84 TD, 0 playoff wins

2019-20: 496 rush yards, 5 TD, 2 Super Bowl wins pic.twitter.com/fkfjQjLxQI — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) February 8, 2021

Buffalo Bills (2015-2018)

LeSean McCoy was traded to the Buffalo Bills during the 2015 NFL off-season for Kiko Alonso. Alonso only played 11 games for the Eagles and was a non-factor in their defense.

McCoy, on the other hand, rushed for over 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons in 2016-2017.

Let's take a look at why the Buffalo Bills' decision to trade for LeSean McCoy was the right one.

LeSean McCoy's career stats with the Buffalo Bills

-- Attempts: 885

-- Rushing yards: 3,814 yards

-- Touchdowns: 25

Kansas City Chiefs/Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2019-2021)

LeSean McCoy signed with the Kansas City Chiefs after being released by the Buffalo Bills in 2019. He only appeared in nine games with the Chiefs.

McCoy was part of the 2019-2020 Kansas City Chiefs team that won Super Bowl 54.

💍 Chiefs

💍 Bucs



LeSean McCoy didn't play a snap in either Super Bowl win, but he earned it after eight straight seasons with 1K+ yards from scrimmage. pic.twitter.com/LK7WE5KGqZ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 9, 2021

McCoy signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2020-2021 NFL season. He didn't make a single start for the Buccaneers and didn't really record big numbers: 10 rushes for 31 yards.