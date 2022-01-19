"The umpire spotted the ball properly" - NFL referee defends controversial decision in dying seconds of Cowboys-49ers game

In a wild card weekend that was indeed wild, nothing was more frenzied than the conclusion of the Cowboys-49ers game. Down 23-17 with 14 seconds left in the game, Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott ran a quarterback draw and scrambled up the middle for a good 17-yard gain.

As the Cowboys rushed to the line to spike the ball to kill the clock, they spotted the ball themselves instead of allowing the referee to do so per NFL rules.

Once the referee got to the ball, he inadvertently bumped into Prescott, causing another small delay in the team snapping the ball.

There was a lot of confusion at first as to what happened. Dallas was upset when the referee bumped into Prescott, causing a delay in the Cowboys getting the ball off.

At the same time, Dallas was unaware that the referee had to spot the ball himself before they were allowed to snap the ball.

Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) pool reporter Todd Archer spoke with referee Alex Kemp about the controversial ending after the game. Archer asked Kemp to give him a walkthrough of the events that concluded the game.

The referee responded by saying that the umpire's judgment was correct.

"The umpire spotted the ball correctly," Kemp said.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Here's how the #49ers #Cowboys game ended: Per NFL rules, Dak can't spot the ball on his own and snap it. Ball must be spotted by the ref. By the time that happened, clock reached triple zeroes. Here's how the #49ers-#Cowboys game ended: Per NFL rules, Dak can't spot the ball on his own and snap it. Ball must be spotted by the ref. By the time that happened, clock reached triple zeroes. https://t.co/NY9H7IHmsD

Archer also asked if there were any changes that occurred when the umpire collided with the quarterback and center. Here is Kemp's response:

"No, the umpire was simply spotting the ball properly. He collided with the players as he was setting the ball because he was moving it to the proper spot."

The conversation ended with Kemp saying once the game is decided by the officials on the field, it's over and that his crew made no mistakes. As crazy and confusing as the situation was, the NFL handled it in the right way.

Dallas fans, to the surprise of no one, didn't agree.

Upset Dallas Cowboys fans tossed food at their players and refs

Jane Slater @SlaterNFL #Cowboys fans throwing things at their own players. Got this sent to me by one. Be better fans wow! #Cowboys fans throwing things at their own players. Got this sent to me by one. Be better fans wow! https://t.co/mlVttbFlpg

Dallas fans were so displeased with the outcome of the game that they began throwing things at their own players and the refs as they walked off the field.

After the game, Prescott initially showed support of the fans throwing things at the officials. Perhaps he was still a bit emotional after the loss.

However, he quickly amended his statement and issued an apology for his stance.

"I deeply regret the comments I made regarding the officials after the game on Sunday. I was caught up in the emotion of a disappointing loss and my words were uncalled for and unfair."

Dak Prescott @dak I deeply regret the comments I made regarding the officials after the game on Sunday.



I was caught up in the emotion of a disappointing loss and my words were uncalled for and unfair. I deeply regret the comments I made regarding the officials after the game on Sunday. I was caught up in the emotion of a disappointing loss and my words were uncalled for and unfair.

Also Read Article Continues below

Moving forward, it should now be clear to all teams that the referee must spot the ball before taking a snap. Clearly, the Cowboys and their fans had no understanding of the concept before Sunday's loss.

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by LeRon Haire