“Shouldn’t have to go to a QB every year” - Fans left fuming with Cooper Kupp being snubbed for NFL MVP award

The NFL Honors awards were last night where all the season-award winners were announced. Aside from the numerous awards given for various NFL categories, the Hall of Fame class of 2022 was also announced.

To no surprise, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers won the MVP award, taking home the fourth of his career and winning the award in back-to-back seasons.

Fans have now grown tired of a quarterback winning the award almost every season.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp’s remarkable triple-crown season had him first in receptions (145), first in receiving yards (1,947) and first in receiving touchdowns (16).

Many fans believe he should have been given the award.

Seattle beat-writer Gregg Bell agrees with those NFL fans and thinks Kupp should have won the award and that a quarterback shouldn't be gifted the award each and every season.

Gregg Bell @gbellseattle Sorry, Cooper Kupp to me is still the NFL MVP for this season.



@FarhanLalji agrees with Bell's take, stating there's nothing more Kupp could have done.

@YahooSchwab found Bell's opinion reasonable.

This Twitter user stated that unfortunately a quarterback will always be more valuable than a wide receiver.

How many non-QB's have won the NFL MVP award?

Minnesota Vikings v Oakland Raiders

Since 1957, the MVP award has gone to 42 quarterbacks. A quarterback has not won MVP only 18 times, while no receiver has ever won the award.

The last time a quarterback didn’t take home the award was in 2012 when Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson won thte award.

Peterson rushed for 2,097 yards, the second-most rushing yards in a single-season, and was nine yards short of breaking Eric Dickerson’s record of 2,105 yards.

Kupp had an unprecedented season last year, becoming the fourth wide receiver in the modern-era to win the triple crown. The last time a receiver accomplished this feat was Steve Smith with the Carolina Panthers in 2005.

Kupp still has a chance to win the Super Bowl MVP, which would be more valuable than any award on his mantle.

