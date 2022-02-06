NFL Trade Rumors: With interest in Aaron Rodgers fading, Broncos to make Russell Wilson their primary target

As the offseason is right around the corner, the Broncos are constantly coming up in trade talks in hopes of acquiring a new quarterback.

Whether it's through trade, free agency, or the draft, the Broncos will look to make a splash at the quarterback position.

One potential target to watch out for is Seattle's Russell Wilson. With interest in Rodgers fading, believing he'll stay in Green Bay (as long as he wants to), the Broncos should be expected to shift their focus towards Wilson this offseason.

Seattle has a decision to make with Russell Wilson

Like the Packers figuring out their situation with Rodgers, the Seahawks need to figure out what they're going to do with Russell Wilson. There were rumors last offseason that Wilson was on the trade block, and there were reports that the Bears almost acquired Wilson in a blockbuster trade.

Wilson, who is 33, went 6-8 as the Seahawks starter last season while not making the playoffs for the first time since 2017. The Seahawks finished in last place in the NFC West last season, finishing 7-10. Wilson carries a $38 million cap hit next season, and if the Seahawks are looking to rebuild and start fresh, then trading Wilson would seem like a logical option. Not only would the trade create a ton of cap space for the Seahawks, they'll likely acquire a few 1st-round picks and potentially a player or two in the trade.

Why Denver makes sense for Russell Wilson

Denver would be one of the best and most reasonable trade destinations for Wilson. As Wilson carries a $38 million hit for the Seahawks this season, a team that acquires him would get him at 2-years $51 million, according to Spotrac.

Spotrac @spotrac



New Team Acquires:

Contract: 2 yrs, $51M

Guarantee: $0

Roster Bonus: $5M (March 20th)

Cap Hits: $24M/$27M



Dead Cap

If Before 3/20

2022: $26M



If Between 3/21-6/1

2022: $31M



If After 6/1

2022: $18M

2023: $13M



According to ovethecap.com, the Broncos currently have the eighth-most cap space in the NFL with $38.7 million. After rollovers and restructured deals, the Broncos will have more money to work with. If Denver acquires Wilson, they could potentially trade a player like Bradley Chubb or one of their receivers as part of the deal to save some money.

Acquiring Wilson would be a much bigger improvement than Teddy Bridgewater or Drew Lock. The Broncos have been looking for a franchise quarterback since Peyton Manning left, and Wilson still has enough in the tank to lead a team to a Super Bowl victory.

Joe (R-E-L-A-X) Rowles @JoRo_NFL I totally understand why Broncos Country is praying Russell Wilson comes to Denver.



Don't see how it happens unless the Seahawks were really impressed with Drew Lock last preseason. I totally understand why Broncos Country is praying Russell Wilson comes to Denver. Don't see how it happens unless the Seahawks were really impressed with Drew Lock last preseason.

