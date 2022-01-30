Does Aaron Rodgers have a better shot at Super Bowl glory with the Packers or Broncos?

Ever since the Green Bay Packers lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round, Aaron Rodgers has been in the news because there is a lot of speculation about his possible next move.

Everyone wants to know -- Will the veteran stay put with Green Bay and run it back? Or will he sign elsewhere, like Denver, where his offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett signed as their new head coach?

Interestingly enough, oddsmakers over at BetOnline currently have the Broncos as the favorite to land Rodgers.

As the 38-year-old weighs his options, he has to think about what situation would be the best situation to win him a Super Bowl. What are his choices? He has two right now. He has to decided if he wants to stay put in Green Bay for the remainder of his career. This is contingent upon their ability to satisfy him enough with what they do this off-season to make him stay. His other move could mean joining a new team like the Broncos. Each choice comes with a number of pros and cons; therefore, he will have to be careful and certain when deciding.

Would the Packers signal caller increase his chances of winning another Super Bowl with another team like the Broncos, or would he have a better shot with the team that he's with now? Let's take a look at each situation.

Aaron Rodgers finishing his career with the Packers

Green Bay's Number 12 has had much success throughout his 17-year career with the Packers. Year after year, they are NFC North champs, and they've won the division the last three years under Matt LaFleur. LaFleur has a career record of 14-2 against NFC North opponents. The Packers finished with a league-best 13-4 record last year, clinching the number one seed in the NFC. They underachieved in the playoffs, falling to the 49ers in the second-round with a 13-10 divisional round loss.

Rodgers is in a great situation with the Packers. They are in an easy division, have a great young head coach, and there is elite talent around him in Pro Bowlers Aaron Jones and Davante Adams, if they're able to retain him. The Packers finished as a top-10 defense last season, and staying put with Green Bay who was the number one seed last season is certainly a good situation.

Aaron Rodgers with the Broncos would be re-joining offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett

If Rodgers were to join Denver, he would be joining his offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett, who he played under for the last three seasons. There are rumors out there that Davante Adams could join wherever Rodgers ends up, but even if the duo ends up in Denver, Denver is going to have to give up a lot for Rodgers. Denver would have to give Green Bay multiple first-round draft picks, including a package that would most likely include a player(s) like Bradley Chubb and maybe one of their young receivers like Courtland Sutton.

Not only would the Broncos have to give up valuable assists in trading for the Packers quarterback, they play in arguably the toughest division in football. The AFC West saw two playoff teams come out of their division this year, with the Chiefs and Raiders making it. The Chargers were a game away from making it, but this stacked division would present Rodgers with more problems than staying put in the NFC North.

