"I'd be surprised if he is back in Green Bay" - Former NFL QB predicts Aaron Rodgers will move on from Packers

Will Aaron Rodgers be a Packer next season, or will he go elsewhere? That seems to be Green Bay's biggest question heading into next season.

On Wednesday, ESPN staff writer Rob Demovsky published an article asking five former NFL quarterbacks for their thoughts on what Rodgers might decide and the benefits of finishing his career in Green Bay or elsewhere.

Former NFL quarterback Matt Hasselbeck was one of five quarterbacks to share his thoughts.

Hasselbeck foresees Rodgers leaving mainly due to the quarterbacks he looked up to (Tom Brady and Peyton Manning) moving elsewhere in their careers. Hasselbeck played for four teams in his career: the Green Bay Packers, the Seattle Seahawks, the Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts.

"I'd be surprised if Aaron is back in Green Bay. One reason would be to look at recent history," Hasselbeck said. "The guys that he looks up to —there's probably not a lot of guys that he looks up to, but Peyton Manning and Tom Brady would be two of those guys — you could never have ever imagined Peyton Manning leaving Indianapolis or Tom Brady leaving New England."

It seems as if the last three seasons have been the same. If the Packers don't make it to the Super Bowl, then there will be rumbling rumors of Rodgers wanting out due to expectations falling short. There are already rumors floating around that Rodgers could join Denver with new head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who has had success with Rodgers as his offensive coordinator the last three seasons.

While Hasselbeck thinks Rodgers will leave, the other quarterbacks who were asked the same question advised Rodgers not to leave Green Bay. Eli Manning and Rich Gannon don't think it's a good idea for Rodgers to leave, while Kurt Warner has mixed feelings on the matter.

Eli Manning says Aaron Rodgers should stay in Green Bay

Eli Manning was on the other side of the fence to Hasselbeck. Manning only played for one team his entire career: the New York Giants from 2004-2019. During week two of the 2019 season, Manning was benched for Daniel Jones. Instead of leaving New York with aspirations to start elsewhere, Manning elected to retire after the season.

Now Manning thinks Rodgers should stay and that the grass isn't always greener on the other side.

"It was important for me to finish my career with the Giants," Manning said, "and I would think it would be important for him as well, just because of the legacy that he has, the history of Green Bay, being there as long as he has been, winning a championship and winning MVPs. It's not always greener on the other side. That's what I had learned from talking to other people."

It seems as if the media, former NFL players, and even fans of the game have mixed opinions and feelings on the thought of Rodgers leaving. It will ultimately be up to Rodgers to decide whether or not he wants to remain with one team (the Packers) for his entire career.

