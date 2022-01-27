"Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams next" - NFL fans know Broncos' next moves after hiring Nathaniel Hackett

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Denver Broncos are finalizing a deal to make Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathan Hackett their next head coach. NFL fans believe that Aaron Rodgers and Devante Adams will be following close behind.
Hackett was one of the finalists to be the Broncos' next head coach. It took some teeth pulling to land him because he was a finalist for the Jaguars' vacant head coaching position as well.
Hackett was reportedly set to be interviewed a second time this morning with Jacksonville, but according to Adam Schefter, Denver stepped in last night and were more aggressive, causing him to cancel his second interview with the Jaguars franchise.
On Monday night, NFL insider Aaron Shultz tweeted that Nathaniel Hackett was the favorite to land Denver's next head-coaching gig. He was right.
He also tweeted that Adams' and Rodgers' chances of going to Denver would increase if they landed their offensive coordinator in Hackett.
Denver fans know that, with the addition of Hackett, they are likely to pursue Rodgers and Adams.
Could Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams be on their way to Denver next?
Yesterday, it was reported that the Broncos could land both Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The first move that would need to take place for that to happen would be for the Broncos to land Rodgers' and Adams' offensive coordinator (Hackett) as their next head coach. If Hackett signed elsewhere, like Jacksonville, Chicago or anywhere else, then the possibility of Adams and Rodgers joining the Broncos would have been ruled out.
Now that the news has broken that Hackett will be the Broncos' next head coach, Adams wanting to sign there as a free-agent, joining his successful former offensive coordinator who utilized him very well, is not outside the realm of possibility. Rodgers said he will be "sensitive" to where Adams signs. If Adams joins Denver, Rodgers might demand a trade there in order to be with his two impactful offensive pieces -- Hackett and Adams. Denver fans would certainly want this to happen.
What Nathaniel Hackett means as head coach for the Broncos
This will be Hackett's first head-coaching gig. For the last six years, he has been an NFL offensive coordinator. Hackett was the Jacksonville Jaguars' offensive-coordinator from 2016-2018, and he helped lead an offense run by Blake Bortles to the AFC Championship game in 2017. The Jaguars also had the number-one rushing attack in the league that year. Hackett has been the Packers' offensive coordinator for the last three seasons and has had a lot of success with Rodgers and Adams in their system.