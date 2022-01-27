"Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams next" - NFL fans know Broncos' next moves after hiring Nathaniel Hackett

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Denver Broncos are finalizing a deal to make Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathan Hackett their next head coach. NFL fans believe that Aaron Rodgers and Devante Adams will be following close behind.

Tom Pelissero



The #Broncos are finalizing a deal with #Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett to make him their new head coach, per sources. Contract talks heated up Wednesday night. The #Jaguars planned to interview Hackett again today. Instead, Denver lands its top choice.

Hackett was one of the finalists to be the Broncos' next head coach. It took some teeth pulling to land him because he was a finalist for the Jaguars' vacant head coaching position as well.

Hackett was reportedly set to be interviewed a second time this morning with Jacksonville, but according to Adam Schefter, Denver stepped in last night and were more aggressive, causing him to cancel his second interview with the Jaguars franchise.

Adam Schefter



Once Nathaniel Hackett was scheduled to interview with the Jaguars today, the Broncos stepped in last night to get a deal done to prevent him from going to Jacksonville. Jaguars still considering Byron Leftwich and Matt Eberflus, a finalist for the Bears job.

On Monday night, NFL insider Aaron Shultz tweeted that Nathaniel Hackett was the favorite to land Denver's next head-coaching gig. He was right.

He also tweeted that Adams' and Rodgers' chances of going to Denver would increase if they landed their offensive coordinator in Hackett.

Denver fans know that, with the addition of Hackett, they are likely to pursue Rodgers and Adams.

This fan tweeted out a photoshopped picture of Rodgers in a Broncos uniform.

This fan tweeted their concern about Aaron Rodgers potentially joining the division.

This fan tweeted that Rodgers is now a Bronco, following the hiring.

This fan tweeted a proposal on how Denver can get Rodgers.

Rick



For GB, it represents a lightning-fast rebuild, one year around .500 and should be right back in 2023 with an elite OL and elite defense.



All Denver has to do is send GB their 1st and 2nd round picks for the next two years and I think they can get Rodgers. For GB, it represents a lightning-fast rebuild, one year around .500 and should be right back in 2023 with an elite OL and elite defense. Let's do it.

FanDuel even chimed in with a comical photo.

This fan tweeted out a funny GIF, following rumors about Rodgers.

Here is another fan saying Rodgers and Adams are on their way to Denver.

And here is a fan tweeting out a photo-shopped picture of Adams and Rodgers.

This fan tweeted that "Rodgers to Denver" is "confirmed."

Another fan tweeted that Rodgers joining Denver is a possibility.

Art

So if Hackett goes to Broncos and that was an option for Rodgers, could Rodgers follow him to Denver?

Could Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams be on their way to Denver next?

Cleveland Browns v Green Bay Packers

Yesterday, it was reported that the Broncos could land both Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The first move that would need to take place for that to happen would be for the Broncos to land Rodgers' and Adams' offensive coordinator (Hackett) as their next head coach. If Hackett signed elsewhere, like Jacksonville, Chicago or anywhere else, then the possibility of Adams and Rodgers joining the Broncos would have been ruled out.

Now that the news has broken that Hackett will be the Broncos' next head coach, Adams wanting to sign there as a free-agent, joining his successful former offensive coordinator who utilized him very well, is not outside the realm of possibility. Rodgers said he will be "sensitive" to where Adams signs. If Adams joins Denver, Rodgers might demand a trade there in order to be with his two impactful offensive pieces -- Hackett and Adams. Denver fans would certainly want this to happen.

What Nathaniel Hackett means as head coach for the Broncos

Washington Football Team v Green Bay Packers

This will be Hackett's first head-coaching gig. For the last six years, he has been an NFL offensive coordinator. Hackett was the Jacksonville Jaguars' offensive-coordinator from 2016-2018, and he helped lead an offense run by Blake Bortles to the AFC Championship game in 2017. The Jaguars also had the number-one rushing attack in the league that year. Hackett has been the Packers' offensive coordinator for the last three seasons and has had a lot of success with Rodgers and Adams in their system.

Edited by Windy Goodloe