NFL Trade Rumors: Insider believes both Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams could be headed to Denver

It's that time of year, where trade rumors and free agent rumors are starting to gain heat, and most recently, it's been going around that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide-receiver Davante Adams could both be heading to Denver.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz tweeted Tuesday night that Adams and Rodgers would love to team up in Denver and join the Broncos next season.

Following the Packers' disappointing season, where they finished with a league-best 13-4 record, they came up short, losing in the first-round of the playoffs to the San Francisco 49ers.

Last offseason, both players were on the brink of making their way out of Green Bay. After a disappointing, unfulfilling season this year, it wouldn't be surprising to see the two out of Green Bay.

Adams is set to become a free agent and can talk and sign elsewhere once free agency takes place March 16th. The three-time MVP is still under contract with the Packers and would need to be released or traded following a departure from Green Bay.

Schultz also reported that Packers offensive coordinator Nanthaniel Hackett is the front-runner to land the next Broncos head-coaching gig, and his great relationship with both Aaron and Davante could lure them into coming to Denver.

Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report The icing on the cake: Nathaniel Hackett is very likely the next #Broncos HC. He has a good relationship with both Rodgers and Adams - plus don’t forget Denver’s abundance of cap space. The icing on the cake: Nathaniel Hackett is very likely the next #Broncos HC. He has a good relationship with both Rodgers and Adams - plus don’t forget Denver’s abundance of cap space.

NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers says he'll be "sensitive" to to Davante Adams making decision on future

As Rodgers ponders his next move, he said he will be sensitive to Davante Adams' decision regarding his future. ProFootballTalk published an article last night regarding Rodgers going on The Pat McAfee Show Tuesday, where he discussed being sensitive to the team's offseason moves and Adams' decision.

“I’d like to be respectful of the organization,” Rodgers said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “One decision that will be upcoming will be obviously Davante and his future with the team. There still is this thing called a franchise tag, which I don’t think ’17’ wants the franchise. I think that should be enough time to make a decision by then.

The current frontrunner for NFL MVP isn't completely ruling out a return to Green Bay, but the team will have to retain Adams somehow. One likely scenario we could see is the Packers franchise-tagging Adams, which would increase Aaron's chances of staying put.

What it would mean for the Broncos if Rodgers and Adams joined their club

Green Bay Packers v Philadelphia Eagles

If the Broncos hit the jackpot by acquiring both players from the Packers, it certainly puts them as title-contenders in the AFC. The Broncos finished 7-10 (last place) in a competitive division in the AFC West that saw two playoff teams come out of their division.

If the Broncos acquire the Packers' signal-caller, they'll most likely give up a lot of draft capital and potentially a star player such as Bradley Chubb.

The All-Pro quarterback will be surrounded by a lot of talent - running backs Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams, tight-end Noah Fants, receivers Courtland Sutton, KJ Hamler, Jerry Jeudy and Adams if he tags along.

Also Read Article Continues below

Denver would be a real threat to the league if this happens.

Edited by LeRon Haire