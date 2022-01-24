Is Trading For Aaron Rodgers worth the drama?

Aaron Rodgers has been one of the most polarizing generational quarterbacks of the last 20 years and is considered to be one of the greatest of all time.

At the age of 38, the Packers' No. 12 is still playing at an elite-level and continues to be in conversation to win the MVP this season. The former 2005 first-round pick out of California has collected three MVP honors and won a Super Bowl (XLV). He's a four-time All-Pro and has 10 Pro-Bowl appearances.

Following the Packers' upset 10-13 loss to the 49ers in the divisional round of the playoffs, Rodgers' future with the team remains uncertain. We've all seen what happened last off-season with Rodgers and the Packers, and we've almost witnessed Rodgers demand a trade out of Green Bay before he discussed his issues with the team.There's been a lot of speculation that Rodgers will be moved this offseason and that he won't return to Green Bay next year.

Why it wouldn't be worth trading for Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers can't get over the hump. As great of a quarterback as he is, he's only won one Super Bowl. To make matters worse, his career record in conference championship games is 1-3. His stats in those games is nine touchdown passes to eight interceptions, which is not a good ratio.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS Aaron Rodgers over the last 10 years



Reg. Season Playoffs

Win pct .708 .438

QB Rating 106.3 96.5

Pass TD/INT 5.93 3.20 Aaron Rodgers over the last 10 years Reg. Season PlayoffsWin pct .708 .438QB Rating 106.3 96.5Pass TD/INT 5.93 3.20 https://t.co/2nOzFnEitt

Another reason it wouldn't be worth trading for him is the money a team would have to take on, plus extending him. He is only under contract until next season, but has a cap hit of $26 million. Not many teams would be too keen on making a 38-year-old quarterback one of the highest paid athletes in the league.

He also threatened the Packers last off-season about potentially retiring, so a team trading for him must realize he's non-committal to playing for a certain number of years.

Finally, teams shouldn't be interested in trading for the quarterback because he could become, in a sense, a distraction to the locker room. As great a player, a person and a leader the Packers' No. 12 is, he's drawn a lot of negative attention this season with his comments on COVID and his crude responses to reporters.

Teams that could take a chance on Rodgers

There are many quarterback-needy teams heading into next season. The Steelers could look to add Rodgers given Ben Roethlisberger's likely retirement. They're already a playoff team.

Denver also have a good young team with a bunch of young weapons on offense that the Green Bay quarterback could benefit from. The New York Giants have multiple first-round picks, which they could potentially use in a blockbuster trade.

alex @highlghtheaven is this the last time Aaron Rodgers leaves Lambeau? is this the last time Aaron Rodgers leaves Lambeau? https://t.co/CkG4DNdN2h

