What happened to Lerentee McCray? Jaguars LB arrested after being involved in high-speed chase

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Lerentee McCray was involved in a high-speed chase with police on Sunday.

McCray was arrested following a police chase, and records show he reached a top-speed of 100 MPH. According to court records obtained by Jaguars beat reporter, Michael DiRocco, McCray was issued a citation for speeding and was charged with fleeing/eluding police after they attempted to pull him over.

McCray was charged with a second-degree felony with disregard for safety to person or property.

McCray was booked into the Lake County Jail in Tavares, Florida, just before 8 a.m. ET Sunday and released at 9:11 a.m. after paying a $5,000 bond.

According to the Fruitland Park Police Department, police tried to pull McCray over for a traffic stop after seeing him travel 88 MPH in a 55 zone. Instead of complying with the officer, McCray gave him the middle finger and drove off, starting the chase.

McCray was later apprehended by the FPPD. An officer later informed members of the Tavares Police Department that McCray had come to a stop and appeared to be in an "altered mental status."

McCray was transported to a local hospital for a medical evaluation.

After being treated, McCray was taken to the Lake County Jail. His arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 14.

The Jaguars have issued a statement regarding McCray

"We are aware of the situation and are gathering more information," the team said in a statement to ESPN. "We have no further comment at this time."

McCray, who is 31 years old, is scheduled to be a free agent in March. McCray has played eight seasons in the league, mostly as a special-teamer with Jacksonville.

McCray started his career with the Denver Broncos before joining the Packers in 2016. McCray was traded to the Bills the same season and became a free agent in 2017.

In 2017, the Jaguars signed the fifth-year linebacker to a one-year deal. A year later, he re-signed on a one-year deal.

McCray signed another one-year contract with Jacksonville before the 2020 season started but opted out due to COVID. In his eight years in the league, McCray has totaled four sacks, and 75 tackles in his career, with 47 tackles and 2.5 sacks as a member of Jacksonville.

With the timing of the news, that isn't a good look for the veteran linebacker who's looking to get a new contract.

