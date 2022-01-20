Eagles GM provides big update on team's QB stance which could impact Russell Wilson's future

Eagles GM Howie Roseman spoke to the media early Wednesday morning regarding the team's future plans at quarterback. Roseman said that going forward, Jalen Hurts will remain the starting quarterback in 2022.

In a clip shared by Dov Kleiman on Twitter of Roseman confirming during his press conference that Hurts will be the starter for 2022. The Eagles GM spoke about Hurts' development as a player. Roseman shared how the young quarterback's work ethic and leadership has "tremendously impressed" him.

"You know we talk about Jalen and the growth he had.. really a first-year starter, second-year player, leading this team to the playoffs, I'm tremendously impressed by his work ethic, his leadership, we talked last time during camp and we said we wanted to see him take the bull out of the horn and he certainly did that," said Roseman.

With Philadelphia falling short on Wild Card weekend. The Buccaneers handed the Eagles defeat, beating them 31-15. Hurts didn't have the best outing, throwing 23-for-43 for 258 yards and one touchdown and throwing two interceptions. Hurts led the Eagles to a 8-7 record this season while being out for two games due to injury. The Eagles finished second in the NFC East with a 9-8 record.

Prior to what Roseman told the media this morning, there was speculation that the team could possibly explore other options at the quarterback position. The Eagles certainly have the capital for it, as they have three first-round draft picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Eagles have picks 15 (acquired from Miami) and 16 (acquired from Indianapolis) as well as their own pick at number 19. With three first-round picks, the Eagles could use them as a big blockbuster trade for a quarterback like Russell Wilson or Deshaun Watson.

What this could mean for Russell Wilson and his options

Detroit Lions v Seattle Seahawks

As much as Hurts continues to progress as a player, he does not look like a Super Bowl winning quarterback yet. The Philadelphia-based franchise has a history of winning, with three NFL championships (1948, 1949, and 1960) and one Super Bowl (2018). One imagines that the Eagles would at least consider looking at a Super Bowl-winning quarterback such as Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson.

Wilson has made it apparent that he wants to explore his options this offseason in finding a better situation for himself for the remainder of his career. Although he hasn't officially demanded a trade from the team, those close to Wilson say he wants to investigate other destinations with real championship aspirations.

Last offseason, Wilson and Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson were the two most discussed quarterbacks on the trade block. The Seahawks were in talks with the Bears last off-season about a blockbuster trade involving Wilson, but it never panned out.

With Seattle missing the playoffs a second time last season since 2012, it seems very possible they will want to move on from the 33-year old quarterback. This could potentially open the door for the Philadelphia Eagles to make a move for Wilson.

