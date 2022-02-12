There's an incredible story behind how Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Burrow ended up being neighbors

The Cincinnati Bengals' 2021 success has landed them a place in Super Bowl LVI thanks to the duo of Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Burrow. Burrow was a quarterback at LSU and his favorite receiver was, of course, Ja'Marr Chase. Burrow was drafted by the Bengals with the first overall pick in 2020 and Chase was taken by the Bengals with the fifth overall pick in 2021.

It's rare for a college duo to enter the NFL together on the same team, but it's even rarer for them to also be neighbors.

Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic told an incredible tale on the "Hear the Podcast Growlin" show, explaining just how Burrow and Chase became neighbors in Cincinnati. But it wasn't as simple as Chase finding a home on the market on Burrow's street and putting in a winning offer. Instead, Chase basically went door to door and tried to tempt people into selling him their home.

"He was looking for a place to live...He went down the street that Joe Burrow lives on and went door to door...offering to buy their house."

It sounds bizarre but that's how it happened. To add more interest to the story, someone took Chase up on his offer and sold him their house that was not even on the market.

"What else do you do if you're rich and want to live next door to your buddy?...And guess what? He bought one! Somebody sold him their house."

🅿️at McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



#PMSinLA #RuleItAll ALLEGEDLY Ja'Marr Chase went door 2 door on Joe Burrow's street until someone agreed to sell their home

We aren't sure how much he paid over the market price for the home, but one imagines Chase offered much more than what the house was valued at. There is also an outside chance that the homeowner may have been a Bengals fan and was more than happy to sell his home to their new star wideout.

His rookie deal with the Bengals granted him $30 million guaranteed, giving him ample cash to throw at the homeowners.

Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Burrow's chemistry is revolutionizing Bengals and NFL

Ja'Marr Chase #1 of the LSU Tigers celebrates with quarterback Joe Burrow #9 after a touchdown - Minnesota Vikings v Cincinnati Bengals

The bromance between Burrow and Chase only continues to grow each year. The pair were close in college, and Burrow even helped in getting Chase drafted to Cincinnati, despite the criticism that came with it. Chase got off to a really slow start in the NFL and people bashed Burrow for seemingly wanting to throw his former LSU teammate a bone.

We now know that all Chase needed was some time to adjust as he quickly found his footing. In his debut campaign, Chase went on to score 13 touchdowns on 81 receptions, while setting a franchise record for most receiving yards in a season (1,455 yards). He also set the record for most receiving yards in a game by a rookie (266) and most receiving yards in the postseason by a rookie (279). going on to earn the honor of Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Burrow and Chase's fathers appear to be almost as close as they are, as seen in a a photo the dads posted together during the Bengals' playoff run. We may end up seeing more NFL teams reuniting dynamic collegiate teammates in hopes of creating the same magic.

LSU Football @LSUfootball



Smoke em if you got 'em Jimmy Chase 🤝 Jimmy Burrow

