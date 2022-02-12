Joe Burrow will be the MVP - Skip Bayless picks Bengals QB to shine brightest on NFL's biggest stage

Popular Fox Sports personality Skip Bayless is confident that Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will be the MVP of Super Bowl LVI. In doing so, Bayless believes he will lead the Bengals to victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

On a recent episode of the Fox Sports 1 show Undisputed, Bayless claimed that he sees something special in the Cincinnati quarterback. He stated that his game is tailormade for the NFL's biggest stages:

"Joe Burrow will be the MVP. I'm gonna say it one more time to you, this is my bottom line to this game. There's just something about Joe burrow, there's something magical, there's something special. I believe he's going to arrive on the biggest stage in your sport on Sunday, it's made for him and if you look at what he's done on the biggest stages at every level, it's been spectacular, it's been special to death, because it started with that high school playoff game that he was in and he threw for 464 yards and then you don't need me to repeat that run to the college.”

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless There's just something about Joe Burrow. There's just something about Joe Burrow.

Bayless pointed to the last three performances of the quarterback's collegiate career as prime examples of his prowess on the game's biggest stages.

The LSU alumni completed 28 of 38 passes for 349 yards and recorded four touchdowns versus Georgia in the SEC Championship game. Next, he completed 29 of 39 passes for 493 yards with seven touchdowns against Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl.

ESPN College Football @ESPNCFB Joe Burrow is the first player with 4 pass TDs in a SEC championship game since Cam Newton in 2010 Joe Burrow is the first player with 4 pass TDs in a SEC championship game since Cam Newton in 2010 🔥 https://t.co/gTV0W7jRZB

Lastly, he threw for 463 yards with five touchdowns versus Clemson in the National Championship game. In total, Burrow threw for 1,305 yards and 16 touchdowns in the final three games of his college football career.

Eleven Warriors @11W Joe Burrow throws for 463 yards and five touchdowns and runs for another touchdown to cap off a record-setting season and lead LSU to a national championship game win over Clemson. 11w.rs/35N2Tdn Joe Burrow throws for 463 yards and five touchdowns and runs for another touchdown to cap off a record-setting season and lead LSU to a national championship game win over Clemson. 11w.rs/35N2Tdn

Bayless closed out his statement by marveling at the 25-year-old's efforts versus the Tennessee Titans and the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs this season:

“So that's a grand total of 16 touchdowns in three games with no interceptions, 16 to zero. Are you kidding me? and then what he did to Tennessee when I least expected. I thought Tennessee would be right out here, this week, representing the AFC, but Joe burrow, Joe Burrow-ed them and then he turns right around, and he goes to my Mahomeboy at home down 21-3, and he does a number on him."

Burrow and His Playoff Performances for the Bengals

AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

The 2019 Heisman Trophy winner led the Bengals to their first playoff win in over 30 years by defeating the Las Vegas Raiders 26-19. After beating both the Titans and Chiefs on the road, Cincinnati has reached its third Super Bowl in franchise history.

He has passed for 842 yards with four touchdowns and only two interceptions in the first three playoff games of his career. He is already second in playoff passing yards in team history behind quarterback Ken Anderson (1,321).

His four touchdown passes ties him for second place in franchise history with quarterback Boomer Esiason.

Also Read Article Continues below

Anderson and Esiason led the Bengals to the team's two previous Super Bowl appearances in 1981 and 1988, respectively. The number one overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft has the chance to eclipse them as the first to emerge from the Super Bowl victorious.

Edited by Adam Dickson

LIVE POLL Q. Will Joe Burrow be the MVP of the Super Bowl? Yes No 0 votes so far