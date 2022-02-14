President Joe Biden picks his winner for Super Bowl 2022

United States president Joe Biden appeared on a pre-game show leading up to the 2022 Super Bowl. Like the large majority of the public, he has chosen a team that he's rooting for.

“Well, my teams are out. And I love this young quarterback from Cincinnati. He’s an Ohio boy, he can make everybody happy. But we also have some, I think Los Angeles is going to be hard to beat.” - United States president Joe Biden on the Super Bowl Pre-Game show

Biden has revealed that he will be rooting for the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2022 Super Bowl. He mentioned that he loves quarterback Joe Burrow, who is having an excellent season in his second year in the NFL. He won the Comeback Player of the Year for the 2021 season award after suffering a season-ending injury in his rookie season last year.

Burrow's 70.4 completion percentage led the NFL this season. He is the only player this year to finish with a completion percentage above 70. He is also ranked sixth with 4,611 passing yards, eighth with 34 touchdown passes and second with a 108.3 passer rating. He was one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL this season, so Biden chose a solid player to root for.

Biden mentioned that the Los Angeles Rams were going to be a tough team to beat and he wasn't wrong. The Rams are currently the betting favorites in the game and will be playing at their home SoFi stadium. They have one of the best pass rushes in the NFL, while Burrow is the most sacked quarterback. It's a matchup that favors the Rams' strength.

Biden's decision to root for the Rams is based off the fact that his team has already been eliminated. They made it to the playoffs, but were unable to advance beyond that.

Who is Joe Biden's favorite NFL team?

Joe Biden is a resident of both Pennsylvania and Delaware and therefore roots for his home team, the Philadelphia Eagles. They made it to the 2021 NFL Playoffs as a Wild Card team but were defeated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round.

While Biden could be disappointed that the Eagles have been eliminated earlier this season, he did recently get to see them win a Super Bowl. They defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII with Biden in attendance for the game.

