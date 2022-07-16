Where to buy Nike Air Force 1 High Sculpt Sanddrift shoes? Price, release date and more details explored 

2022 will probably be the most memorable year for the Nike Air Force 1 shoe. The iconic silhouette, which turned 40 this year, is dominating the sneaker market with its new colorways and upgrades.

Joining the Swoosh label's impeccable catalog, variants like “LA Flea,” “Our Force 1,” “Los Angeles” and “Enamel Green” were recently debuted to much fanfare. Continuing with its anniversary celebrations, Nike will add a fresh “Sanddrift” colorway to the Air Force 1 Sculpt catalog.

The soon-to-be-released Nike Air Force 1 High Sculpt “Sanddrift” rendition will arrive on July 27, 2022, at 7.30 PM. These exclusive high-tops for women will be delivered by the e-commerce stores of Nike and other retail outlets. Customers can grab them for $140.

Nike Air Force 1 Sculpt shoe receives a Sanddrift makeup for 40th anniversary celebrations

Take a closer look at the impending sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

On the occasion of the AF1’s 40th anniversary, Nike is bringing class and grace with its newly revamped Nike Air Force 1 High Sculpt “Sanddrift” women's exclusive colorway.

The story of the Air Force 1 silhouette on the brand’s official web page reads:

“Introduced in 1982, the Air Force 1 redefined basketball footwear from the hardwood to the blacktop. It was the first basketball sneaker to house Nike Air, but its innovative nature has since taken a backseat to its status as a street icon.”

The description for the much anticipated Nike Air Force 1 High Sculpt Sanddrift sneakers states:

“Check all the boxes in the AF1 Sculpt. Refining the iconic hoops look, the paired-down collar, removed ankle strap and luxuriously soft liner evolve the fit and feel of this timeless design. Keeping it uncomplicated yet intriguing, the underlayed Swoosh and suede backtab add eye-catching embellishment, orange while its sculpted-away padding helps lighten your load. Finishing it off, pebbled leather in neutral Sanddrift make them an everyday outfit hero. We're just saying—Michelangelo couldn't have done better.”

The uppers of these Sanddrift shoes are embellished with premium beige tumbled leathers. Towards the forefoot, perforated toe boxes facilitate breathability. Right next to these toe boxes, customers can easily spot a tiny swoosh added to the beige-colored lace dubrae.

zapasnews @zapasnews



Inspirándose en la edición OG de 1982 de las Air Force 1, la silueta de caña alta sin correa presenta una parte superior de cuero



zapasnews.com/2022/06/nuevas… Nike prepara un nuevo colorway de su uptown dirigido al público femenino, las Nike Air Force 1 High Sculpt "Sand Drift".Inspirándose en la edición OG de 1982 de las Air Force 1, la silueta de caña alta sin correa presenta una parte superior de cuero Nike prepara un nuevo colorway de su uptown dirigido al público femenino, las Nike Air Force 1 High Sculpt "Sand Drift".Inspirándose en la edición OG de 1982 de las Air Force 1, la silueta de caña alta sin correa presenta una parte superior de cuerozapasnews.com/2022/06/nuevas… https://t.co/byg4O4c3uj

Moving on, the tongue flaps are fashioned with sandy elements. These Sculpt shoes are executed with minimal Nike branding. Much to the customer's surprise, the staple Nike letterings are missing from the uppers, with just soft pink Nike swooshes placed on the lateral sides. Made with less detailing, the plain tongue flaps are topped with similar sandy lace fasteners.

The collars of these high-tops boast beige tumbled leathers on the outside, with the blush pink sockliners accentuating the interior. The footbed, on the other hand, is done with an off-white insole.

At the back, the heel counters sport a high-quality suede finish. The suede heel tabs are complemented with white midsoles as well as beige pink outer sole units underneath. Incorporated with highly acclaimed Air units, these midsoles are perfect for stability and comfort.

If customers are planning to add a basic yet stylish high-top shoe to their wardrobe, they must check out the upcoming Nike Air Force 1 High Sculpt “Sanddrift” variant. They can be availed from July 27 onwards via Nike’s SNKRS app and other chosen retail locations.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far