When was the first Air Force 1 released? Nike celebrates 40th anniversary of iconic sneakers

2022 marks the 40th anniversary of the Nike Air Force 1, and the label has been celebrating it in style. The AF1's 40th birthday has led to the production of several exciting releases. From the 3-piece Stussy production to Louis Vuitton's upcoming 9-piece collection, Nike has given the silhouette multiple makeovers.

Now, the label is stepping further into celebrations with a "Los Angeles" themed colorway as a part of the "Anniversary Edition" pack of releases. This upcoming pair, dubbed the Nike Air Force 1 Low Los Angeles, pays homage to the City of Angels and incorporates a series of patches and a color scheme inspired by the LA Dodgers.

Sneaker News @SneakerNews Patches cover the upcoming Nike Air Force 1 "Los Angeles" Patches cover the upcoming Nike Air Force 1 "Los Angeles" https://t.co/EMbJQkspQN

Clad in premium material in Racer Blue / University Blue / White colorway, the pair is slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS, and a few select retailers for a price of $150. Release info is yet to be officially confirmed by the label yet.

A look at the history of the Nike Air Force 1 silhouette

A look at the history of the Nike Air Force 1 silhouette (Image via Nike)

The Nike Air Force 1 was designed by Bruce Kilgore and debuted in 1982 as a high-top silhouette. Currently, it enjoys a position as the '07' low-top model, however, it was initially designed as a hiking-boot-inspired and chunky-soled shoe in a high-top silhouette. The Nike site introduces the shoes by saying,

"From high-top to low-top. Live the legend of the Air Force 1, modernized for ultimate street style."

The silhouette also made history as the first basketball shoe fitted with a Nike Air cushioning. The original shoe was clad in a neutral color palette of gray and white. Eventually, the shoe model received multiple makeovers with much bolder and more vibrant colorways, making them an even more popular choice.

The debuted AF1 colorways in high-top silhouette (Image via Nike)

In 1983, the high-top sneakers were re-released in a wide range of colorways. The high-top AF1 was worn by Nike's top NBA players of the era, including - Mychal Thompsen, Michael Cooper, Moses Malone, Bobby Jones, Calvin Natt, and Jammal Wilkes.

The silhouette then saw a slow growth until 1985. According to Nike, a trio of Baltimore retailers re-released the AF1 in chocolate brown and royal blue colorways.

The 1985 Baltimore-released 3000 pairs were immediately sold out and led the silhouette to gain the title of "Shoe of the Month" from 1986 to 1991, and every release was a hit and immediately sold out.

In 2000, the silhouette gained popularity amongst globally influential rappers and propelled in the hip-hop world.

Detailed look at the upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low Los Angeles sneakers, celebrating the 40th anniversary of the silhouette

Detailed look at the upcoming Nike AF 1 Low Los Angeles sneakers, celebrating the 40th anniversary of the silhouette (Image via Sportskeeda)

The upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low Los Angeles is clad in Racer Blue / University Blue / White colorway and is covered in thematic patches. The sneakers' upper is constructed from premium canvas material, which is donned in a Racer Blue base. The racer blue base is further accentuated with the hits of University blue over the iconic swooshes.

The lining, laces, and midsoles opt for a white and more neutral look to give the patches and LA-themed references a space to stand out as the focal point. The upper features lots of patches, including - checker print, rose, flames, sunsets, and spray paint, including one which features the name of the coastal neighborhood of San Pedro.

The sneakers also feature an "Anniversary Edition" tongue, which combines a white outsole and midsoles to finish off the celebratory look.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far