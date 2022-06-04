Nike Air Force 1 Mid LX Enamel Green: Everything to know so far

After being in the background for a long time, the Oregon-based sportswear giant Nike, is finally pushing its Air Force 1 Mid to the frontlines. The low-top and high-top have both enjoyed their share of the spotlight, however, 2022 is a big year for the mid-top silhouette.

After the highly coveted Stussy x Nike Air Force 1 Mid's colorways under the collaborative collection, the silhouette is back in the GR form with an Enamel Green makeover, which is set to arrive this year under Certified Fresh sneakers line.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Mid LX Enamel Green sneakers

Upcoming Air Force 1 Mid LX Enamel Green sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

In the last few months, Nike has released many pairs of the Nike Air Force 1 silhouette, out of which a few have been marked as "Certified Fresh" by the swoosh label. The newest iteration of the Air Force 1 Mid, like many other Certified Fresh colorways, is dressed in bright summer-appropriate colors.

The swoosh label's Enamel Green colorway is certainly another summer appropriate color as it ushers in the vibrant vibes of the season. A touch of vintage cane be felt through the addition of Sail shade.

The Enamel Green color palette has previously been seen over many other Nike silhouettes. The color palette for the pair is reminiscent of the 2021 release of quarantine-friendly Offline sandals, and the 2016 release of Air Force 1 Ultra Flyknit.

More recently, a similar color palette was seen in the 2022 release of the Air Force 1 O7' low sneakers, however, this colorway is more neutral-toned and boasts a soft color-blocking pattern.

The latest iteration of the model is the third colorway of the Air Force 1 Mid Cwertified Fresh collection. Dressed in Grey Fog / Sail / Enamel Green/ Alpha Orange, the pair is constructed out of a mixture of canvas and leather materials.

The contemporary construction complements the Enamel Green colored base with the Grey Fog leather overlays and laces, the latter of which gives a small hint of blue tint.

The titular Enamel Green shade makes its way onto the quarter panels, canvas toe boxes, inner tongues, and premium leather straps, which covers the tongue. The minty green elements are accented and contrasted with angelic finishes of the Sail, which appears over the iconic swooshes and tongue tags.

Additional detailing is added with the framing of Alpha Orange hue, which is seen in the usual tongue label's swoosh, as a neutral-colored branding detail. The most prominent details are seen over the sneakers' sockliners, which features a "Certified Fresh" lettering stamp, instead of the traditional Air branding.

More Certified Fresh branding details are added on the inner tongues, grey laces, and over the aged rubber outsole. The heel tabs feature the "Nike Air" branding in a stark black font. Finishing off the design, the midsoles and outsoles are covered in an alike Sail color, which gives a creamy coating tint, adding into the swoosh's penchant for everything vintage.

An official release date for the Air Force 1 Mid LX Enamel Green sneakers haven't been announced by the official label yet, however, one can expect to see the colorway to be available soon as a part of the Fall 2022 offerings over at the SNKRS official e-commerce store.

