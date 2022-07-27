Where to buy Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus UNC colorway? Price and more details explored 

The Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus is set to be among the brand's recent additions to its catalog of sustainable sneaker designs. With a design inspired by the University of North Carolina, this new iteration of the shoes recently emerged online. Like its previous variants, the pair is made with Nike Grind eco-friendly elements.

The upcoming Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus "UNC" model will have a blue and white colorway. It will reportedly be made public in the coming weeks but the official release date is still a secret. The shoes will be sold for $185 a pair through Nike's online stores and other affiliate retailers.

Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus will arrive in UNC-inspired colorway

Here's a detailed look at the impending sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

For the unfamiliar, Air Max Terrascape Plus is a hybrid design of two of the label’s most-loved designs, namely Air Max Plus and Vapormax Plus. It was first introduced to the sneaker community in 2021.

Earlier in 2022, the label introduced “Pale Green,” “Triple Black,” and “Beetroot” colorways of the Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus. The latest edition will see the silhouette draped in the UNC color scheme, namely blue and white.

The majority of the uppers feature distinct shades of white which look quite sophisticated, but the pops of University Blue add a sense of vitality. The white base of the uppers complements the blue around the toe caps and eyelets.

Here, the eyelets, that are made with white TPU elements, are highlighted with blue. Furthermore, the blue tones are also employed for the Nike branding on the white tongue flaps. The tongue areas also feature white lace fasteners.

The white underlays in the upper region of the shoe are entirely made with repurposed polyester, while the outer sole units are constructed with 10% Nike Grind material. The brand explains its revolutionary Nike Grind as:

“Nike Grind is a collection of recycled materials originating from Nike manufacturing scrap, unsellable products and worn-out sneakers. Instead of letting these materials go to waste, they're collected and processed into new materials to be used by Nike and partners who share our vision for zero waste.”

Moving on, the mudguard and mid-foot area are gray. The insoles, colored in bright green, are stamped with Nike’s Circularity design and the “Terrascape” lettering can be seen next to it. The inspiration for the Circularity design is stated by Nike as:

“Inspired by Global Fashion Agenda, we have created Circularity: Guiding the Future of Design. The guide and its related workbook share principles that support a universal call to action for our industry: We must all come together and have a more positive impact on our planet.”

The TPU wraps around the shoe completely, which is placed above a speckled midsole to complete the design. This midsole is fitted with the Air unit, which is prominent on the heel from the tiny semi-translucent window added underneath.

Interested shoppers are advised to stay tuned to Nike’s official website for further updates and more details on the arriving shoes. The Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus “UNC” rendition will soon drop on the brand’s website at a price of $185 per pair.

