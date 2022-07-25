Where to buy Patta x Nike Air Max 1 Brown colorway? Price and more details explored

The Amsterdam-based streetwear and sneaker boutique Patta has joined hands with Nike for a fresh take on its highly acclaimed Air Max 1 silhouette. Covered with luxe leathery overlays, the upcoming sneakers will arrive in the coming weeks and will be the latest addition to the duo’s “The Waves” catalog.

The release date for the newly-designed Patta x Nike Air Max 1 “Brown” shoes is awaiting confirmation. It will be delivered by the official e-commerce websites of Nike and other authorized retailers.

According to reports, each pair of these collaborative sneakers will fetch $160.

Patta x Nike Air Max 1 Brown colorway is new entry to The Waves collection

In 2022, Nike has been operating at full capacity with its cherished Air Max 1 sneaker design. The Tinker Hatfield-created silhouette has worked on numerous joint ventures with artists like Travis Scott and Kasina. It will now be furthering its reign with a brand-new collaboration with Patta.

For the unfamiliar, it isn’t the first time that Patta has come together with Nike. Earlier, the sneaker community had witnessed “Black,” “Aqua Noise,” “Night Maroon,” and “Monarch” colorways of their “The Waves” collection. The fresh brown hue will be the latest entry in this lineup.

The story of the Nike Air Max 1 silhouette on the shoe label’s official web page reads:

“Remember the revolution. 1987 saw the birth of the Air Max lineage, showcasing visible Air for the first time. What began as an experiment in cushioning soon evolved into an icon on the track and the streets. Over the years, it’s been re-imagined and re-tooled, but the heritage always remains.”

The top of the sneakers features premium knitted gray elements, along with the Luxe brown leather. First, the knitted toe caps are outlined by the widely admired wavy mudguards.

Wavy mudguards are comprehensively added along the side walls of these pairs. They are executed with brown leathers, adorned with tiny swoosh embroidery on the sides.

The tongue flaps, as well as eyelets, are accomplished with similar brown leathers that elevate the complete design. These tongues are embellished with black co-branded tags. Finalizing these sections are the brown lace fasteners added on top.

Pastel teal and magenta pink tones are also utilized to highlight the eyelets, insoles, and inner linings. The former is spotted on the eyelets next to the collars and insoles, while the latter is primarily used for inner linings.

The black insoles are printed with Patta Swoosh branding in muted teal tones. Although the collars are pink on the inside, they feature gray knitted elements on the outer side.

Next are the heel counters that feature both leather and gray materials. The brown area of the heel is emblazoned with an embroidered Nike Air swoosh logo.

The standout feature of these footwear designs is the brilliant red hangtags attached to the front. They exhibit “Patta” and “Each One, Teach One” letterings.

Rounding out the shoe are the off-noir midsoles, which are integrated with desirable Air units. These midsoles are then united with the black outer sole units to match the rest. A customized shoe packaging is added with this opulent design to spice up the new shoe design.

Interested buyers will have to hold onto their horses until the launch date of these pairs is finalized. These Patta x Nike Air Max 1 “Brown” footwear pieces will likely be sold by Nike’s e-commerce stores alongside other retailers.

